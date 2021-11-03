CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weird situation for Matt Nagy, familiar result for reeling Bears

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill. — Watching the game on TV on Sunday, Bears coach Matt Nagy tried to stay engaged by jotting down notes as the plays unfolded. It was an unusual spot, one he hopes he's never in again. "It was just a really, really weird situation," Nagy said...

bleachernation.com

Matt Nagy Won’t Coach the Bears on Sunday

When the Chicago Bears take the field on Sunday, they’ll be doing it without Matt Nagy on the sidelines. The Bears announced Nagy will not coach the team on Sunday and will remain in COVID protocols. Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after the team’s loss to the Buccaneers. The positive test came in the midst of what is now nine players, coaches, and staffers getting placement within the NFL’s COVID protocols. And because he hasn’t put up two negative tests at least 24 hours apart leading up to this week’s game against the 49ers, Nagy is ineligible to coach the team. In his place, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as acting head coach.
NFL
CBS Chicago

Matt Nagy To Coach From Home During Bears Game Against 49ers

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s still the Chris Tabor show at practice. The Bears special team’s coordinator remains in charge while Matt Nagy coaches virtually from home after testing positive for COVID-19. Both Tabor and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor say they haven’t given much thought to Nagy possibly not being there Sunday. “The idea with every player on this football team, from the quarterbacks to the defensive linemen, to the offensive linemen, to me, That’s no different. Meaning leading guys that’s not a big deal,” Tabor said. On defense, Akiem Hicks is trending towards playing after practicing again, but still no Khalil Mack because of his ailing foot and Robert Quinn, who remains on the COVID list. It’s still football at the end of the day. You know, obviously, the guys are the guys for a reason, but opportunity for somebody else to step up. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” said Ogletree Reserve linebacker Caleb Johnson was activated off the COVID list, but a staff member tested positive, so the Bears remain in enhanced protocols meaning their practice schedule was adjusted and more virtual work. 
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: These 10 facts could prove to doom Matt Nagy

There is never a boring moment as a fan of the Chicago Bears. Over the years, Chicago has seen their share of bad quarterbacks, good defenses and awful head coaches. One of the trends looked as though it would change this year with Chicago drafting Justin Fields. While the Bears...
NFL
NBC Chicago

For Bears' Matt Nagy, Justin Fields, Worst Case Scenario Unfolds

TAMPA — It took exactly three minutes and two seconds for the Chicago Bears to look completely overmatched in all three phases. And nothing that transpired in the remaining 56 minutes and 57 seconds looked any different as Tom Brady’s Buccaneers slaughtered the Bears 38-3 Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Reason 305 why Matt Nagy must be fired tomorrow

The Chicago Bears were embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 38-3. Justin Fields looked lost throughout most of the game behind another weak performance by the offensive line. Plenty of blame can be passed around on this one. Fields has to be better, but it does not help that when he was able to start sustaining drives, tight ends and receivers dropped key passes. This is not the first time for this.
NFL
Yardbarker

Will Bears and Matt Nagy Be Dancing?

Matt Nagy has no idea where he'll be watching Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at this point. It could be from the Bears coach's customary spot directing the game from the sidelines at Soldier Field. It could be in front of a television set like any Tom, Dick or Harry out in Chicagoloand.
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bears coach Matt Nagy to miss 49ers game because of COVID-19

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday's game against San Francisco because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol. The team announced Saturday that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach against the 49ers. Nagy said Monday he had tested positive for...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy has lost control of the entire team

There has been a common theme for the Chicago Bears since Matt Nagy was announced as the organization’s head coach in 2018. That theme has been that Nagy is continuously been embarrassed in games where the Bears are facing superior talent and his shortcomings as a head coach in the NFL are on display for the entire NFL world to see.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: No need to overreact to the Matt Nagy situation

Alright, before you all come at me with your pitchforks, let me preface this with the fact that I am not a Matt Nagy apologist. Furthermore, I am not standing up for Matt Nagy even with what comes next. What I am about to say will probably upset many Chicago Bears fans, but it has to be said. There are too many overreacting to how the Bears offense performed last Sunday while Matt Nagy was sidelined with COVID-19.
NFL
WGN News

Bears head coach Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

LAKE FOREST – Over the past week-and-a-half, the Bears have dealt with a few COVID-19 cases involving players and an assistant coach. Now the head coach is dealing with it as well. At his Monday news conference, which was held virtually instead of Halas Hall, Matt Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he […]
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears already preparing to replace Matt Nagy?

Matt Nagy’s fourth season in Chicago could very well end up being his last. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright appeared Friday on “Sports Talk Chicago” with Jon Zaghloul and said that he “100 percent” thinks that the Bears head coach Nagy will be gone by the end of the year. “From...
NFL
FanSided

Is Matt Nagy trolling Chicago Bears fans with this personnel decision?

One of the more baffling things of the Chicago Bears season has been their usage or lack thereof of tight ends. The team had every chance to get rid of Jimmy Graham but kept him with the idea that he would compliment Cole Kmet, and Matt Nagy had been looking for a two tight end set. The team even added Jesse James to ensure that they had depth at the position.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including Matt Nagy’s return from his COVID-19 quarantine and Justin Fields’ vaccination status

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Thursday with coach Matt Nagy joining them for the first time since before the Week 7 game at Tampa Bay. Nagy missed eight days after testing positive for COVID-19 but returned to work Tuesday, with the Bears now in practice mode because of a shifted week for the Monday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are three things we ...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 10 Matt Nagy replacements to start watching closely

After an uneventful and rather disappointing NFL trade deadline, the main storyline going forward for the Chicago Bears is just how soon head coach Matt Nagy will be fired. Historically, the Bears have not fired coaches in the middle of the season. So, at the very least, Nagy will last through the rest of the year and inevitably be let go as the 2022 offseason kicks off.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Will the franchise make history with Matt Nagy this year?

The Chicago Bears were able to gain over 100 yards rushing on the best running defense in the league. Even with that production, the team looked awful and lost horribly to the defending Super Bowl champions 38-3. The Tampa Bay Buccanneers were able to capitalize on five turnovers. The defense was not as bad as the score showed, but they were not great either.
NFL
On3.com

Chicago Bears update Matt Nagy's status ahead of 49ers game

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy remains away from the team after Monday’s positive COVID-19 test, and will not coach Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Saturday. Long-time Bears staffer and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as acting head coach for the game. Tabor’s only...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears’ Matt Nagy gives no indication of his chance of coaching vs. 49ers

In a season of shortcomings, one of Bears coach Matt Nagy’s greatest successes has been fulfilling his goal of saying as little as possible any time he answers a question. It often takes him many, many words to say nothing, but it’s still nothing. He remained at the top of...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: These 3 stats should get Matt Nagy fired immediately

Much can be made about the 2021 Chicago Bears and their failures on offense this far into the season. Head coach Matt Nagy is certainly to blame for the majority of these debacles. Make no mistake, players deserve some of the finger pointing at times. But, all in all, it’s on Nagy.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Is Matt Nagy Losing the Locker Room?

While Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy deals with the team’s struggles, could he now be dealing with a lost locker room? Some things said by players and coaches this season seem to indicate that. This has certainly been a challenging season so far for Chicago Bears head coach Matt...
NFL

