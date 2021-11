We hear that Newburgh is dangerous but what are the chances of a crime happening to you while you are there? Here are the disturbing odds broken down for you. When I decided to move to the Hudson Valley about 4 years ago I didn't know much about the area. How could you know everything? If you're desperate for an apartment you can't be too picky. My search began with the City of Newburgh, New York.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO