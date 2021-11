SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Cheerleaders from San Marcos and Santa Barbara High Schools cheered on hundreds of people taking part in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The Alzheimer's Association organized the event. Gerd Jordano said, "We have 540 registered walkers this year which is so impressive and we also raised over The post Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO