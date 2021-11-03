$40 million Vernon ISD school bond passes

VERNON ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Residents of the Vernon Independent School District voted in favor of a $40 million school bond that will bring a new elementary school and a state-of-the-art media center to the district.

The bond passed by 55 percent vote.

Vernon city leaders will now begin the process of building a new elementary school and adding to and renovating Vernon High School.

The new elementary school will serve grades 2 thru 5 and house 650 students.

The facilities will include a science lab, music room, art room, a gymnasium that will serve as a storm shelter, a cafeteria with a performance stage, play areas to support a range of students ages, and parking.

For Vernon High School, a state-of-the-art media center will feature a new front entry, four new classrooms, breakout spaces, collaboration spaces, and will serve as the schools’ storm shelter.

The passage of the bond comes with a 22 cent tax impact. For a home valued at $100,000, the monthly tax impact will be $13.75.

Under Texas state law, the dollar amount of school taxes imposed on the residence of a person 65 years of age or older cannot be increased above the amount paid in the first year after a person turns 65 or becomes disabled.

