CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

$40 million Vernon ISD school bond passes

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m97q6_0ckmZG4Q00

VERNON ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Residents of the Vernon Independent School District voted in favor of a $40 million school bond that will bring a new elementary school and a state-of-the-art media center to the district.

The bond passed by 55 percent vote.

Your Local Election Headquarters: Latest Results From Election Day in Texoma

Vernon city leaders will now begin the process of building a new elementary school and adding to and renovating Vernon High School.

The new elementary school will serve grades 2 thru 5 and house 650 students.

The facilities will include a science lab, music room, art room, a gymnasium that will serve as a storm shelter, a cafeteria with a performance stage, play areas to support a range of students ages, and parking.

For Vernon High School, a state-of-the-art media center will feature a new front entry, four new classrooms, breakout spaces, collaboration spaces, and will serve as the schools’ storm shelter.

Vernon ISD School Bond Official Website

The passage of the bond comes with a 22 cent tax impact. For a home valued at $100,000, the monthly tax impact will be $13.75.

Under Texas state law, the dollar amount of school taxes imposed on the residence of a person 65 years of age or older cannot be increased above the amount paid in the first year after a person turns 65 or becomes disabled.

There is an exemption Bowie residents over the age of 65 can apply for.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Active COVID-19 cases among students fall below 10

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD is currently reporting seven active COVID-19 cases among students and three among staff, bringing the total number of cases to 10 in the district as of November 5. Last week, the district reported 31 total cases. The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texas Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. announces retirement

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Long-time Texas State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. announced his retirement from public office on Thursday. Lucio said after 35 years in public service it is time to rest. Lucio has served the 27th district of Texas since 1991. He said it has been an honor to serve the community and is […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, TX
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Education
Vernon, TX
Government
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy