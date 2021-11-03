CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Social media post about visit to Oklahoma casino leads to arrest of probationer

By Dylan Jimenez, Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMilI_0ckmYdDE00

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Posting about his visit to an Oklahoma casino could put an I.D. thief’s probation in jeopardy.

Jeramy Brown was booked into jail Tuesday and ordered held without bond on an arrest warrant filed after the district attorney’s office moved for revocation of his 10 years probation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beJ4S_0ckmYdDE00
Jeramy Brown

Brown was placed on 10 years probation in 2015 for possession of more than 50 items of identifying information.

OTHER NEWS: Wichita Falls City Council approves new roof for MPEC and vehicles

The district attorney’s office alleges multiple violations of probation restrictions including use of multiple drugs and traveling to Oklahoma without permission, and being at a place where alcohol is sold, specifically River Star Casino in Terrell.

When a probation officer asked about his Facebook post about being at the casino, they said he replied, “oh, I guess I should take that down off Facebook,” and admitted being there.

The codefendant in this case, Kyle King, also had his probation revoked in 2020 based on allegations he stole a camera, tested positive for alcohol, and punctured a woman’s tire. King was placed back on probation with more restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IiHQ_0ckmYdDE00
Kyle King

King is the owner of a former Wichita Falls computer programming business and was arrested for stealing personal information of more than 100 customers. Police said his business was failing and that he used bank and credit card accounts of victims and secured fraudulent loans in victims’ names.

Police said Brown was an accomplice and agreed to help in the scheme to help pay for King’s meth habit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Terrell, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Texoma's Homepage

Man with 22 arrests pleads guilty to evading arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with 22 prior arrests, including two prior convictions for evading arrest, was sentenced to two years on his most recent arrest charge. Bradley Martin pleaded guilty Thursday, November 4, to that charge and two others with the same concurrent sentence. The punishment was enhanced because of his prior evading […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfdx#Mpec#River Star Casino#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

First week in November with 5 COVID-19 related deaths, 117 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one death related to COVID-19. The patient aged in their 50’s brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began March 2020 to 466. The week ends with 5 COVID-19 related deaths: Case 20830 (50s); Case […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy