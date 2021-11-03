CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slovakia slip past U.S. in Billie Jean King Cup

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 days ago

A tight doubles victory lifted the Slovakia to a 2-1 win over the United States on Tuesday in group play at the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, Czech Republic. Viktoria Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova edged...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thehighlandsun.com

Under-strength Aussies stun Belgium in Billie Jean King Cup

No Ash Barty, no problem for Australia, which recorded a stunning upset victory over Belgium to kick start its Billie Jean King Cup campaign in Prague. Missing world number one Barty — who led Australia to the final of the competition then known as the Fed Cup in 2019 but ended her season early to recuperate ahead of the 2022 Australian Open — and forced to deal with the late withdrawal of world number 39 Ajla Tomljanović due to a non-COVD-related illness — Australia were serious underdogs in the tie.
TENNIS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Canada upsets champion France to open Billie Jean King Cup

Francoise Abanda, ranked No. 353 in the world, upset Fiona Ferro 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to help Canada defeat defending champion France 2-1 on the first day of the Billie Jean King Cup at Prague, Czech Republic. Abanda saved seven of 10 break points as she clawed back from a set...
TENNIS
ESPN

U.S. beats Spain to set up Billie Jean King Cup semifinal vs. Russia

PRAGUE -- The United States won both singles matches against Spain to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Wednesday. The Americans faced a must-win situation after losing to Slovakia 2-1 in Group C on Tuesday, and Sloane Stephens and Danielle Collins both earned straight-set victories to render the final doubles meaningless.
TENNIS
Metro International

Tennis-Sanders, Tomljanovic guide Australia into Billie Jean King Cup semis

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic won their respective singles rubbers on Thursday to help Australia beat Belarus and book the team’s spot in the semi-finals of the new-look Billie Jean King Cup finals. Australia, chasing an eighth title in the women’s team competition which was previously called the...
TENNIS
Metro International

Tennis-Switzerland set up Billie Jean King Cup final with Russia

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Belinda Bencic overwhelmed Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3 6-2 on Friday to help lead Switzerland into a Billie Jean King Cup final showdown with four-time champions Russia. Switzerland reached the final for the first time since 1998 after Jil Teichmann romped to a 6-0 6-3 victory over Storm Sanders...
TENNIS
WNCY

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova guides Russia to Billie Jean King Cup semis

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova rallied from a set down to beat Alize Cornet on Wednesday to help the Russian Tennis Federation oust defending champions France and reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2015. The RTF team, whose five players in Prague are ranked...
TENNIS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Aussies, Swiss complete Billie Jean King Cup semis

Belinda Bencic powered Switzerland to a 2-1 victory over the hometown Czechs in Group D while Australia also advanced to the semifinals of the Billie Jean Cup on Thursday in Prague, Czech Republic. Bencic defeated Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (2), 6-4 in singles before teaming up with Jil Teichmann on a...
TENNIS
AFP

Sabalenka embracing top seed status at WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka says she is relishing her top seed status at this week's WTA Tour Finals even if she is still getting to grips with the challenging tournament conditions at altitude in Guadalajara. The Belarusian star Sabalenka heads a depleted field at the season-ending tournament, which was moved to Mexico from its usual home in Shenzhen, China due to the pandemic. The switch in venue means the tournament's eight finalists must adjust to the thin air of Guadalajara, which is around 5,100 feet (1,550 metres) above sea level, as they vie for the final title of 2021. The 23-year-old Sabalenka, who notched wins in Abu Dhabi and Madrid this year and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, said she had struggled to control the ball during her initial practice sessions in Guadalajara.
TENNIS
Reuters

Samsonova leads Russia to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title

PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russia claimed their fifth Billie Jean King Cup title on Saturday after Daria Kasatkina and Liudmila Samsonova handed them an unbeatable 2-0 lead over Switzerland. After Kasatkina had romped to a 6-2 6-4 win over Jil Teichmann, Samsonova held her nerve despite being a late...
TENNIS
Telegraph

Friday evening UK news briefing: Duchess of Sussex's accusations against Royals as text messages revealed

Meghan's text messages revealed | The Duchess of Sussex accused the Royal family of "constantly berating" Prince Harry over the behaviour of her estranged father in the lead-up to their wedding, saying that they "fundamentally don't understand". Read what she told her then press secretary. The Duchess also claimed she was unable to find text messages in which she discussed meticulously crafting a letter to her father because Kensington Palace arranged to have them automatically deleted. After the Duchess's admissions, Ella Whelan writes how, in this age of victimhood, we need to reclaim our sense of scepticism.
CELEBRITIES
Gwinnett Daily Post

Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa cruise in WTA Finals openers

Maria Sakkari is fond of Iga Swiatek, but the fourth-seeded Greek player showed no mercy to her fifth-seeded Polish opponent Thursday until after their first-round match at the WTA Finals at Guadalajara, Mexico. Sakkari rolled to a 6-2, 6-4 victory in 87 minutes to open Group A. The group's second...
TENNIS
ESPN

Old nemesis Australia stand between Pakistan and a world final

Other than "Shaheen Afridi has a niggle" or "Mohammad Hafeez wants to open the batting", there's little that makes Pakistan fans break out in a cold sweat than the words "T20 World Cup semi-final vs Australia". Even amongst the panoply of inexplicable heartbreak Pakistan cricket has subjected its followers to, Gros Islet in 2010 commands a unique psychologically damaging place.
SPORTS
Gwinnett Daily Post

BIG, Fnatic reach semis at DreamHack Open November 2021

BIG and Fnatic won their second matches in as many days Thursday to qualify for the semifinals of the DreamHack Open November 2021. BIG defeated MAD Lions and Fnatic topped ENCE, both by 2-0 scores, to punch their tickets out of Group A and Group B, respectively. In elimination matches...
SPORTS

