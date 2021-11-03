Pitt G Nike Sibande (ACL) to miss season

After Miami’s upset of Pitt at home last week, Pitt needs to win the rest of its games in the ACC schedule to win the Coastal, unless Virginia drops a game elsewhere. Duke has been, to be frank, not great the last few years. They had a 2 win season in 2020, and only have 3 wins through 8 games in 2021. This should be an easy win for Pitt, and should allow Pitt to get back on track and work out the kinks they found after the Miami game. Jaylen Barden and Taysir Mack may be out the next couple of weeks, so it’s a good time for Kenny Pickett to find some alternative passing options outside of Jordan Addison.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO