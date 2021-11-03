CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Full coverage of fatal crash involving Raiders' Ruggs III

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Raiders' wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been charged with two felonies including DUI resulting in death after an early morning crash left a 23-year-old woman dead in Las Vegas on Nov. 2.

13 Action News has full coverage of the events surrounding the crash and what happens next.

If you are someone you know has a problem with drinking check out these resources in Las Vegas at SoberInVegas.com.

