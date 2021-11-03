Voting underway in New Jersey gubernatorial race

While Democrats were bracing for an upset in Virginia, perhaps the biggest shock out of Tuesday's election was a tight race for governor of deep blue New Jersey. Polls have shown for months that Gov. Phil Murphy, a 64-year-old Democrat, has a comfortable lead — as much as 11 points according to a Monmouth University poll released last week — over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. But as the returns came in late Tuesday, Ciattarelli appeared to maintain a slim lead for much of the night with reports that mail-in ballots, which tend to break heavy for Democrats, were slow to be counted.
