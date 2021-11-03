CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting underway in New Jersey gubernatorial race

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Shore News Network

Phil Murphy won? Media and the left claim victory, Ciattarelli spokesman says not so fast

TRENTON, NJ – Ahead in the polls by nearly 20,000 votes, the Associated Press has declared Phil Murphy the winner of the 2021 race for governor in New Jersey. “AP called the race Thursday evening when a new batch of votes from Republican leaning Monmouth County increased Murphy’s lead and closed the door to a Ciattarelli comeback,” the AP reported. “Ballots remaining to be counted included a significant number of votes from predominantly Democratic Essex County, along with mail-in votes spread across other counties. Murphy has won the mail-in vote by a wide margin even in Republican leaning counties like Monmouth.”
NJ.com

N.J. election 2021: Bergen County election results

For town-by-town results in Bergen County, click here for an interactive map. Polls in New Jersey officially closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021. The unofficial results of the 2021 general election for county, municipal and school board elections in Bergen County can be found by scrolling below and choosing your town. If the chart doesn’t load, results can be found here.
WEKU

In heavily Democratic New Jersey, the governor race is surprisingly close

While Democrats were bracing for an upset in Virginia, perhaps the biggest shock out of Tuesday's election was a tight race for governor of deep blue New Jersey. Polls have shown for months that Gov. Phil Murphy, a 64-year-old Democrat, has a comfortable lead — as much as 11 points according to a Monmouth University poll released last week — over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. But as the returns came in late Tuesday, Ciattarelli appeared to maintain a slim lead for much of the night with reports that mail-in ballots, which tend to break heavy for Democrats, were slow to be counted.
NBC New York

NJ Governor's Race Has Murphy, Ciattarelli in Dead Heat

New Jersey voters are deciding whether to elect Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to a second term or take a different direction with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Murphy will be the first Democrat reelected in 44 years if he wins on Tuesday and the first person from the same party of the president to win in the off-off-year election in more than three decades.
WBAL Radio

Virginia's 2021 gubernatorial election results

(NEW YORK) -- Virginia's off-year gubernatorial race is always seen as the first major political test for both parties following a presidential election. The matchup between Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who first served as governor of Virginia between 2014 and 2018, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, is no exception. It's the first...
Deadline

Phil Murphy Wins Reelection As New Jersey Governor In Unexpectedly Close Race After Bad Night For Biden In Virginia – Update

8TH UPDATE, Wednesday, 4:30 PM PT: Some good news for Democrats after an otherwise dismal off-year election night, as Phil Murphy was projected to win reelection as governor of New Jersey. But his race against Republican Jack Ciattarelli was unexpectedly tight. Murphy was ahead by less than 1 percentage point when the Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon. Murphy is the first Democratic governor re-elected in more than 40 years in New Jersey. The last Democratic governor, Jon Corzine, was defeated by Chris Christie in 2009. Meanwhile, some entertainment industry figures reacted to the Democrats’ disappointing results with a mixture of...
The Independent

Election results: Murphy hangs on in New Jersey as Democratic blame game over Virginia begins

Republican Glenn Youngkin has defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a tight race for Virginia’s governor’s seat.It is a blow for Joe Biden who had promoted Mr McAuliffe as “the proven leader who will move Virginia forward”. The president, whose national approval ratings are in the gutter, ignored reporters’ questions as he returned to the White House on Wednesday following his trip to Cop26.Mr McAuliffe wanted to return to the office he left four years ago and tried to link Mr Youngkin to Donald Trump, hoping Democrats’ dislike for the former president would motivate them in a state Mr Biden...
KTLA

Republican gubernatorial hopefuls hold slight leads in Virginia, New Jersey

Tight races for governor unfolded in Virginia and New Jersey late Tuesday with the Democratic candidates narrowly trailing their Republican rivals in states that President Joe Biden easily captured a year ago. Near midnight, the elections were still too early to call. As the vote count progressed, both races looked to be tight. In Virginia, […]
