Gardening

1. Give your plants a bath.

By Cassie Sheets
Roanoke Times
 4 days ago

If you have outdoor plants you need to bring inside when the temperature drops, use...

roanoke.com

Best Life

6 Plants Attracting Mice to Your Home

As colder weather approaches, you may find yourself daydreaming about cozy nights cuddled up by a crackling fire, roasting marshmallows, and gathering with friends and family for holiday celebrations. However, there's another hallmark of late fall and winter that you're probably less enthusiastic about: mice. These pests often make their...
ANIMALS
BobVila

14 Fragrant Indoor Plants That’ll Make Your Home Smell Amazing

As colder weather closes in, gardens wither and windows stay shut but that doesn’t mean your home is doomed to smell stale and stuffy. You needn’t resort to commercial air fresheners, either, since the right houseplants can scent your indoor space while adding natural beauty. Whether you fancy floral, fruity,...
GARDENING
brightside.me

10 Low Maintenance Plants That Will Enhance Your Garden

For some people, gardening is not a day-to-day priority, but they still want all the ecological benefits and wellness that come from having an outdoor space that is full of life. Fortunately, there are options that generally require little care and can turn a gardening newbie into an expert. Bright...
GARDENING
purewow.com

The 15 Best Foundation Shrubs to Plant in Front of Your House

Maybe it’s not as much fun as planting a cutting garden or garden full of romantic flowers, but foundation plantings matter. Foundation shrubs are those that you plant near the base of your house to soften the hard edges of the building and screen the sometimes-ugly concrete block or other building materials from view. An attractive bed of plantings adds curb appeal, but it should also be about planting what you love, not just throwing in the same old boring shrubs you see at any big box retailer. Foundation plants are a design statement, and they should reflect your personal style.
GARDENING
theadvocate.com

Growing hydrangeas? Horticulturist gives tips on raising the flowering plant

Roses, azaleas, gardenias, camellias and hydrangeas rank as the five most popular blooming plants in the region according to Allen Owings, senior horticulturist for Clegg’s Nursery and former LSU professor of horticulture. He spoke about one of those top five at the Gonzales Garden Club meeting on Oct. 6. He...
GONZALES, LA
Discover Mag

Plants May Help Make Your Surroundings Quieter

Trying to sleep on a noisy street amidst blaring car alarms and crunching construction machinery is, in a word, terrible. So is trying to work, relax, or spend time with loved ones — which is why the World Health Organization first declared noise to be a pollutant back in 1972. And beyond banning leaf blowers, some researchers have weighed whether shrubs, trees and other greenery can help muffle the noise.
GARDENING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
22 WSBT

Protecting your plants from frost

We've experienced our first frost of the season, but experts say it's not too late to try and protect your plants. The best thing you can do is cover them or bring them inside, but if you forgot to do so, experts say you can cut off the frost burnt part.
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

6 Spider-Repelling Plants for Your Indoor Garden

Some people are really into the idea of using plants to keep insect pests away. Plants can deter mosquitoes, flies and even spiders from making their way inside your house!. Take a look at these six spider-repelling houseplants for your indoor garden!. 1. Peppermint. Peppermint is a popular and potent...
ANIMALS
Marin Independent Journal

How to help your drought-stressed plants and trees

California, particularly Northern California, is in its second year of a historically severe drought, the worst in nearly half a century. In Inverness, where I live, we have had less than half of our usual annual rainfall. Drought stress is painfully visible in the trees and plants in our gardens.
INVERNESS, CA
Los Angeles Daily News

A ‘Secret’ tip for cultivating joy, along with beautiful plants, in your garden

If you want to inspire children or grandchildren to have a garden of their own, read “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett to them; the protagonist is Mary Lennox, a 10-year-old girl. Since its publication in 1911, this book has never gone out of print, has sold millions of copies worldwide, and has had three films have been made from its story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Keep your eye out for the trifoliate orange plant

Have you ever seen a shrub with long green thorns and yellow fruit that looks like lemons? If you answered yes, you have spotted a trifoliate orange plant. This column will describe trifoliate orange and discuss chemical methods that can be used to control it. The sources used include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Herbicide Options for Hardwood Management” and the North Carolina State University Extension Gardener publication entitled “Citrus trifoliata”.
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

10 Moisture Loving Plants for Your Garden

To some, gardening is associated with warm summer days and the feeling of sun on your shoulders; but if you live in a wet climate like I do then rain may be more likely to come down instead. The bright colors will turn dull as everything becomes soggy from standing...
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

15 Best Balcony Plants to Beautify Your Space

The balcony is the perfect space for relaxing, but it’s difficult to grow plants. The temperature and light conditions are different here which means you have an uphill battle if want most flowers or vegetables on your balcony!. However, if you choose the right plants for your outdoor space and...
GARDENING
KRDO News Channel 13

Preparing your plants for winter in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the warmer temperatures this week, it's the perfect time to prepare your plants and gardens for the winter months ahead. One way to make sure you're winter-ready is to drain your sprinkler system. Mike Spencer, the President of Spencer's Lawn and Garden Center in Colorado Springs, says this step The post Preparing your plants for winter in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Apartment Therapy

Your Guide to the Gifts That Keep on Giving: Indoor Gardens

This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our holiday package devoted to helping you give the perfect gift in 2021. It’s tough to hit that holiday gift trifecta of unexpected, practical, and popular, but indoor gardens manage to nail it. Think about it: Plants are universally beloved, from fresh flowers on the table to fresh veggies in the fridge. And because indoor gardens are all but automatic, green thumbs aren’t a prerequisite. Though gardening fans can still have a lot of fun with them, too. In fact, we’re willing to bet that AeroGarden has one for everyone on your list.
GARDENING
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Upgrading your bath? 6 reasons to go tankless for heated water

If you’re one of the many homeowners renovating your house this year, you’re likely looking at a wealth of new products and features that could add beauty and functionality to your lifestyle. Due in part to a trend of spending more time at home, 59% of U.S. consumers will reallocate...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Beaumont Enterprise

Give the gift of clean: Your guide to luxury bidets

(BPT) - Looking for the perfect gift for that special someone? After a tough year with many unexpected turns and disappointments, a gift that delights and takes self-care to a new level is needed more than ever. For something truly thoughtful and unforgettable, consider a bidet. But how do you...
HOME & GARDEN

