TFT Set 6 Meta Prediction [11.22]

Over the past year, Wizards of the Coast has released cards in a brand new series called “Secret Lair”. The goal of this product is to release cards in a way that allows Wizards to provide unique takes on Magic cards. More often than not, Secret Lair drops are specifically used to release popular cards with brand new art into the market. The other exciting aspect of the Secret Lair drops are the unique cards that feature prominent characters from other media. The “Universe Beyond” cards began with the introduction of The Walking Dead themed cards, and now players can get their hands on cards inspired by the Netflix show, Stranger Things.

