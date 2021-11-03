Jerome Rice wins election to become next mayor of Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Voters have chosen Councilman Jerome Rice to be the next mayor of Spartanburg.

Rice defeated former city attorney Cathy McCabe in Tuesday’s election. The two were vying to succeed Mayor Junie White, who announced in June that he would not seek a fourth term.

Rice, a three-term council member, campaigned on COVID-19 recovery, public safety, and making Spartanburg a more equitable place.

Rice says he is beyond excited to take on this new role. He says he wants to continue to make the people his first priority.

“We want to continue to stress safety in Spartanburg. I mean, it’s not because of criminals or because of crime, we want our neighbors to feel safe,” said Rice.

