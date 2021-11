Incumbent Palmer Griffin won a second term on the Dalton Board of Education Tuesday, defeating challenger Manuel Meza, 1,408 (68.1%) votes to 658 (32.8%). "I appreciate the affirmation of the citizens, not only of what I stand for, but what we as a board of education represent to students, parents and taxpayers," said Griffin, currently vice chairman of the school board. "I'd like to think (voters) looked at the last four years, but also the last 35 years of my" career in education, and "our teamwork as a governance board."

DALTON, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO