Campaign Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PalcherRauSerrforCentervilleCityCouncil. I think people should vote to reelect me, as well as my experienced colleagues, JoAnne Rau and Bill Serr, because we have worked together to successfully create a more customer-friendly culture in the City government and have made Centerville a more attractive city for investment and job creation. I served on the City Planning Commission for three years, and I’m running for reelection to a third term on Centerville City Council because I want to continue to work with my colleagues to build a bright future of progress and stability for our City.

CENTERVILLE, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO