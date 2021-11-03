CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China's U.N. ambassador slams 'empty slogans' at COP26

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6yQ5_0ckmTMIM00

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tackling global climate change needs more than "empty slogans" and big entourages, China's senior envoy to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Wednesday, amid criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping's failure to attend climate talks in Glasgow.

"Responding to climate change requires unbending determination and sustained action, not empty slogans, unchanging policies, luxury motorcades and crowded entourages, or even irresponsibly letting people get infected!" wrote Zhang, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

President Xi is not attending the COP26 talks in person, and delivered only a written statement to the heads of state session on Monday. His U.S. counterpart Joe Biden told reporters in Glasgow that Xi's absence was a "big mistake".

But Zhang wrote on Twitter that China had announced new action plans and policy targets ahead of COP26, and had a delegation on the ground. He also criticised the United States' record on climate, saying Beijing "has never withdrawn from the Paris Agreement."

"The U.S. government must earnestly meet its responsibilities and come up with specific emission reduction measures, and not try to divert attention and blame others," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

US 'absolutely' could defend Taiwan from China, says US top General

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Mark Milley on Wednesday said that the American military "absolutely" could defend Taiwan from a potential Chinese attack if asked to do so. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Milley said he did not expect China to attempt...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures next week that will set the tone for his bid for long-term rule. From Monday to Thursday, some 400 members of the Communist Party's all-powerful Central Committee gather in Beijing behind closed doors. The only such meeting this year paves the way to its 20th party congress next autumn -- at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At next week's plenary, top figures will debate a key resolution celebrating the party's main achievements in its 100 years of existence, according to state news agency Xinhua.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Washington Post

No one wants a war over Taiwan. But that won’t last forever.

In dealing with Taiwan, ambiguity has always been the diplomat’s friend. It has allowed Washington and Beijing to say they both favor “one China” in principle — and for Taipei to pursue its own democratic path and self-defense strategy without a formal declaration of independence. Opinions to start the day,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Pty#Slogans#The United Nations#Chinese#Permanent Representative
AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China says US report on nuclear arsenal 'full of prejudice'

Beijing hit back Thursday against a US report on China's expansion of its nuclear arsenal, calling it "full of prejudice", and accused Washington of overhyping the threat. The Chinese foreign ministry's comments came after the Pentagon said that China was growing its nuclear weapons much more quickly than anticipated, narrowing the gap with the United States. The US report said China could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and top 1,000 by 2030 -- an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago. But it noted Beijing was likely not seeking a capability to launch an unprovoked atomic strike on a nuclear-armed adversary.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Mercury News

Friedman: Would Russia or China help us if we were invaded by space aliens?

In a recent essay on great-power competition and climate change, Rob Litwak, an arms control expert at the Wilson Center, recalled a question that President Ronald Reagan posed to Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, after they took a walk during their 1985 Lake Geneva summit. As Gorbachev put it later:...
POLITICS
smcm.edu

Taiwan and China: On the Brink of War??

Provocative Chinese military flights near Taiwan recently have raised tension in the Taiwan Strait and drawn international concern (and the attention of John Oliver, who covered this on his Oct. 24th show). Is this a harbinger of a Chinese attack? If not, what is going on now between China and Taiwan? Is China’s Xi Jinping talking of “peaceful reunification” while preparing for future war? What does this mean for the U.S.?
POLITICS
Axios

Behind Biden's China scolding at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland — President Biden's declaration Tuesday that Xi Jinping has “walked away” from an opportunity to help save the planet showed the intensity of the simmering rivalry and mutual distrust that have been lingering in the back of the COP26 climate summit. Why it matters: The U.S. and China...
POLITICS
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

218K+
Followers
234K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy