My friend Derek Hood, who has died aged 56 from cancer, managed to succeed in two very different fields of creativity – rock drumming and design-based fine bookbinding. Behind the drum kit, playing in bands such as All About Eve and the Auteurs, he was a solid, inventive presence who, being a songwriter himself, always played with an innate sense of musicality. In his book design studio in Bath, he worked on commissions for collectors and institutions around the world. His books were exhibited in the V&A, the British Library and the bibliophile Grolier club in New York.

