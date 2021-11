So Halloween wrapped up last night, and let's say you didn't have as many trick-or-treaters as you had hoped. What do you do with all that leftover candy? I mean you could save it for later, or give the grandkids the leftovers the next time they come by. Or you could do something really fantastic, and give our service members something to smile about this holiday season. Why not send your candy to Marines stationed on base? Here's how to do just that.

FESTIVAL ・ 5 DAYS AGO