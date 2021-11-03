CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral race, NBC News projects

MSNBC
 4 days ago

www.msnbc.com

Reuters

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly wins re-election

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov 3 (Reuters) - Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly fended off an election challenge from Republican former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, returns showed on Wednesday, a day after voting ended in an unexpected nail-biter for the incumbent. Murphy, 64, became the first Democratic governor in four...
POLITICS
Deadline

Joe Biden, At Press Conference, Predicts Democrats Will Win Virginia Governor’s Race

President Joe Biden, at press conference in Glasgow, Scotland before his departure from the UN Climate Summit, predicted that Terry McAuliffe would win the Virginia’s governor’s race, but that the results would be close. “The off year is always unpredictable, especially when we don’t have a general election going on at the same time,” said Biden, as he noted that he would be landing back in D.C. at 1 AM ET and it may not be until then until they have the final results. “I think we’re going to win in Virginia,” Biden said. Much of the media attention for the off-year elections...
VIRGINIA STATE
Telegraph

She's been Vice President for a year – so where exactly has Kamala Harris gone?

The historic nature of Kamala Harris’s election as the first female vice president of the United States seemed to creep up quietly, around election day last November; when the inauguration followed a few weeks later, the new Veep was to have her day in the sun. Resplendent in suffragette purple, Harris drew every eye at the ceremony, Biden relegated to the role of supporting actor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed James Carville, saying 'wokeness' is 'a term almost exclusively used by older people these days'

AOC slammed strategist James Carville for blaming "wokeness" for Terry McAuliffe's defeat. She said that "wokeness" is "a term almost exclusively used by older people these days." It's the latest in an ongoing intra-Democratic debate about how to talk about issues like race and gender. On Friday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newstalkflorida.com

Newly Elected Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Wasted Almost No Time Trolling VP Kamala Harris

Winsome Sears, who was elected Lieutenant Governor of Virginia on Tuesday, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to troll Vice President Kamala Harris. Following her victory over Democratic opponent Hala Ayala, Sears, a Republican, posted a photoshopped image of her own face on Harris’ body with the caption “We did it, @TeamYoungkin,” congratulating fellow Republican Glenn Youngkin on his victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election.
VIRGINIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

At Least 8 Republicans Who Were At The Jan. 6 Rally Just Got Elected To Office

At least eight Republicans who attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., that turned into a deadly insurrection were elected to office Tuesday. Three were elected to state legislatures, and five won positions at the local level. Although most have claimed they didn’t breach the U.S. Capitol on that...
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Remember when liberals claimed the California recall gave them a national election strategy?

After Republicans dominated Virginia’s elections and nearly brought down the Democratic governor of New Jersey, it’s worth revisiting the rather silly takeaways many liberals had after the California recall election. You may recall that after California Gov. Gavin Newsom resoundingly defeated the recall attempt against him, several liberals decided Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy won? Media and the left claim victory, Ciattarelli spokesman says not so fast

TRENTON, NJ – Ahead in the polls by nearly 20,000 votes, the Associated Press has declared Phil Murphy the winner of the 2021 race for governor in New Jersey. “AP called the race Thursday evening when a new batch of votes from Republican leaning Monmouth County increased Murphy’s lead and closed the door to a Ciattarelli comeback,” the AP reported. “Ballots remaining to be counted included a significant number of votes from predominantly Democratic Essex County, along with mail-in votes spread across other counties. Murphy has won the mail-in vote by a wide margin even in Republican leaning counties like Monmouth.”
TRENTON, NJ
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH

