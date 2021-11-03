CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTR issue AAA Tag Team title open challenge for AEW Dynamite

f4wonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFTR have issued an open challenge for their AAA World Tag Team Championships for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, with one caveat. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler announced in a promo that aired on tonight's AEW Dark that they will...

www.f4wonline.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Sasha Banks Gives Update on Bayley's Recovery

Few stars were hotter in 2020 and 2021 than Bayley, who delivered an amazing run as a top heel in WWE before it was cut short by an unfortunate injury. Bayley was set to take on Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank but an ACL injury sidelined her and plans had to be changed, and what made it worse was the fact that we were this close to having live fans in attendance again, and Bayley would have assuredly received a huge reception from the crowd. In a new interview with The New York Post, Sasha Banks was asked if she had spoken to Bayley and if so how she was handling being away from the ring after her injury.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE announces an unprecedented match for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently the main wrestler of not just Friday Night Smackdown but the entire WWE. The Tribal Chief has held the title for over a year, recently equaled the 434-day reign as WWE champion of CM Punk, and now has Brock Lesnar's most important statistic in his sights.
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: What Happened With Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown Went Off Air

Paul Heyman, the Special Counsel to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, got involved in the action during the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown. During the dark match featuring Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits, Heyman stepped into then ring as fans in attendance chanted “ECW!”
WWE
WTAJ

WWE superstar Randy Orton stops crowd from crushing child

(WTAJ) — WWE Superstar, and a father outside of the ring, Randy Orton was quick to help a child stuck between the crowd and guardrail when the company went to the United Kingdom on a recent tour. A video has been going around on social media showing Orton coming to the ring in Birmingham, England […]
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Sonya Deville Was Mad Enough To Fight Charlotte Flair After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair’s booking remains one of the most polarizing decisions in WWE. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Terrible Mistake Takes Place On NXT, Wrestler Removed From Match

That did not look good. Wrestlers are very talented at what they do but there is always the chance of something going wrong. That is the kind of risk that every wrestler takes and it can be made even worse if they try to do something they are not quite ready to pull off. Sometimes that can lead to a bad ending, which was the case this week after a pretty bad mistake.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Fan Calling Her Baby Cute During WWE RAW

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch had the perfect response for a recent fan video.
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Kevin Owens Reveals Current WWE Star He Wants To Win Tag Team Titles With

Kevin Owens is certainly no stranger to championship gold as he’s won several titles throughout his WWE career, but he has yet to win the tag team championships. The former Universal Champion recently spoke to talkSPORT about his lack of tag team gold, and he noted that if he were going to win the belts with anyone he would choose Sami Zayn.
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Smackdown Superstar injured after being speared by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is inarguably the biggest Superstar in WWE today. His career has gone on to a whole new level since he turned Heel. While the former Shield member was already an accomplished performer inside the ring, association with Paul Heyman has taken to his promos to another level as well.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (11/12)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s a non-title bout between King Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This will be for the control of the blue brand. The...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Confirms Jon Moxley Will Be Replaced In Title Eliminator Tourney Tonight On Dynamite

With Jon Moxley entering inpatient alcohol treatment, a spot is now open in the semifinals of the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Originally scheduled to compete against Orange Cassidy in a semifinal tourney bout on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show, Moxley is now out of the match. Ahead of tonight’s...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Becky Lynch Defeats Bianca Belair to Retain Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch retained the Raw Women's Championship with a victory over Bianca Belair on Monday. Belair was looking to land the K.O.D., but Lynch grabbed the top rope to fight off the maneuver and reached over to remove the top turnbuckle pad. After returning to her feet, Lynch pushed Belair into the exposed turnbuckle and rolled her up for a pinfall.
WWE
411mania.com

Konnan Says FTR Winning the AAA Tag Titles Is ‘Great for Business’

– During a recent interview on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, Konnan discussed FTR winning the AAA tag team titles from The Lucha Bros. in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Konnan on FTR winning the AAA tag team titles: “It’s great for business. I don’t think FTR...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Preview: AEW World Title And TBS Tournaments Continue

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semis will continue with Orange Cassidy facing an opponent who will be announced tonight. As noted, Jon Moxley entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program. The winner of this match takes on Bryan Danielson in the finals at Full Gear on November 13.
WWE

