CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jonas Bilharinho scores spinning wheel kick KO on Contender Series (Video)

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jonas Bilharinho got a highlight-reel KO right in front of Dana White on the final episode of Season 5 of the Contender Series on Tuesday. Bilharino was fighting Canaan Kawaihae in a featherweight bout. Early on, not much action was going on as the two were clinching one another. A rare...

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

WWE's Sasha Banks Gives Update on Bayley's Recovery

Few stars were hotter in 2020 and 2021 than Bayley, who delivered an amazing run as a top heel in WWE before it was cut short by an unfortunate injury. Bayley was set to take on Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank but an ACL injury sidelined her and plans had to be changed, and what made it worse was the fact that we were this close to having live fans in attendance again, and Bayley would have assuredly received a huge reception from the crowd. In a new interview with The New York Post, Sasha Banks was asked if she had spoken to Bayley and if so how she was handling being away from the ring after her injury.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Renato Moicano
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Loses Title (And More) Over The Weekend

I hope she kept the receipt. Wrestlers are a weird breed as they have a lot of things to keep track of every day. In addition to being in the ring, they are required to go from one town to the next multiple times a week while mainly living in and out of hotels. That can be rather difficult to manage, and now something has gone wrong that was not even the wrestler’s fault.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Escorted Out Of Building By Security After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a confrontation backstage and it was not a pretty sight. Things did not get physical, but a shouting match did ensue. This was followed by a request for Flair to leave the building before The Man’s dark match was over. New information indicates that The Queen might not have left on her own volition.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To The Ring?

Fans have seen quite a few big returns so far in 2021, but you never know when another familiar face might return to the ring. Recently WWE Hall of Famer Lita retweeted an article about potential dream matches she could still have, and in the retweet she added the caption “Who is your pick?”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinning Wheel#Combat#Brazilian#Lfa
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
UFC
ringsidenews.com

WWE’s Liv Morgan Drops Smoking Gym Selfie

Steve is the Founder of RingsideNews. He has been writing about professional wrestling since 1996. He first got into website development at the time and has been focusing on bringing his readers the best professional wrestling news at it's highest quality.
WWE
Muscle And Fitness

Francielle Mattos Wins The Wellness Division at Olympia 2021

Francielle Mattos made Olympia history as the first winner of the Wellness division at Olympia 2021. This year was the first time Olympia held the wellness competition and the champ was more than excited to share it with her fans and followers. “Campeã galera 🏆⭕️😭. A primeira Miss Wellness @mrolympiallc...
FITNESS
firstsportz.com

“I’ll give 3 million to Jon Jones if he can beat me in a MMA match or I’ll go back to jail,” Dillon Danis issues a fight challenge to Jon Jones

An American mixed martial arts fighter and a contender in the middleweight division at Bellator MMA and long-lasting training partner of Conor Mcgregor, Dillon Danis (2-0) has not fought in a long time. Many people believe this guy is just a laughing stock, but the “self-proclaimed best fighter on the planet” has called out almost every one in the community.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

Teofimo Lopez hurts the ‘World’s Strongest Man’ with massive body shot

Teofimo Lopez took a massive body shot from none other than Thor Bjornsson, the former World’s Strongest Man title-holder and Game of Thrones’ Mountain’. Lopez and Bjornsson arranged a friendly ‘Body Shot Challenge’ between them working out in the gym, but there seemed to be no holding back. Bjornsson let...
COMBAT SPORTS
KRON4 News

Here’s what Floyd Mayweather said about Kyrie Irving’s vaccine stance

Irving has support from one of the biggest names in sports: boxing legend Floyd Mayweather who Forbes named the highest-paid athlete in the 2010s by cashing in over $900 million throughout the decade. Mayweather posted roughly a minute-long video on social media Monday night backing Irving's stance on not getting vaccinated -- writing in his Instagram caption "I am Pro Choice."
NBA
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Says Goodbye To Big E And WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after WWE Crown Jewel to say goodbye to the RAW brand. McIntyre also said goodbye, for now, to WWE Champion Big E. Crown Jewel saw Big E retain his title over McIntyre in a hard-fought back & forth bout. “Well #WWERaw it’s been a hell...
WWE
CinemaBlend

WWE’s Paul Heyman Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar’s Match At Crown Jewel

One of the WWE’s biggest matches of the year is just around the turnbuckle, as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to go head-to-head for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The match already had high stakes, but they just grew a bit bigger with an exciting announcement advocate Paul Heyman made just days before the match.
WWE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round. The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Dustin Poirier names the hardest puncher he’s ever faced

Dustin Poirier might be bitter rivals with Conor McGregor but ‘The Diamond’ admits that ‘The Notorious’ is a ‘special individual’ in the world of combat sports. Poirier, who beat McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at UFC 264 to close out their trilogy 2-1, claims the Irishman is without a doubt the hardest puncher he’s ever faced.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy