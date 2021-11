Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell has released a new video in which he provides updates on the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, who is eligible for them, how effective they are, and more. But first, like a stern grandfather teaching a life lesson in a fishing boat, he had to sit viewers down to let them know that he wasn't mad, he was just disappointed.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO