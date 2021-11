We have all seen and learned about what a disgrace the Chicago Blackhawks have been regarding Brad Aldrich and the handling of his sexual assault against Kyle Beach. From the top down, it was gross negligence and a product of a culture that lacks a backbone to stick up for others in a non-hockey related and meaningful way. It showcased a complete lack of empathy and an abdication of what it means to be a fellow human being in a society. What transpired was a complete disgrace and the response hasn’t been much better.

