CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

HMI releases green industry market research

By Jimmy Miller
lawnandlandscape.com
 4 days ago

HMI Performance Incentives recently published a market research report, surveying contractors across a variety of industries, including landscaping, about their key buying preferences and loyalty drivers. The largest share (just under 50%) of respondents were from small businesses earning less than $1 million in revenue annually, and the vast...

www.lawnandlandscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
coleofduty.com

Global Health Telemetry System Industry 2020 Market Research With Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments And 2026 Forecasts Research

The Global Health Telemetry System Market report by DataIntelo.com provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Most Detailed Research Report On Marketing Cloud Platform Market 2021. Industry Insights, Market Trends, Opportunities, Market Share.

DataIntelo, a leading global market research firm, is pleased to announce its new report on Marketing Cloud Platform Market, forecast for 2021-2028, covering all aspects of the market and providing up-to-date data on current trends. The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Spiketrap and Rival Technologies Partnership Accelerates Insights for Market Research Industry

Contextualization analytics platform Spiketrap and Rival Technologies Inc., the world-leading mobile market research platform, have announced a partnership that empowers researchers to effortlessly gain deeper, quantitative insights from qualitative datasets. Today, the $75 billion market research industry is growing at a 5.3% compound annual growth rate, as noted by the...
SOFTWARE
chatsports.com

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

A latest market research report by READ Market Research on “Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market” offers profound overview of the products, application, geographies and major players. The report offers insights such as revenue, cost, market share and in growth projections for next 6 years. This industry report has been prepared by collecting first-hand information through paid channels and primary research hence it ensures the quality. The market report provides key statistical information such as Market Size, Market Share, Revenue Projections, Competitor Analysis and Regional splits in terms of revenue and share.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmi#Market Research#New Technologies#Erosion#Ecommerce#Preferenc
murphyshockeylaw.net

Industrial Grade 3D Printers Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report To 2027

Global Industrial Grade 3D Printers Market report provides in-depth analysis of Top Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export data, Trends and Forecast. The report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
MARKETS
lawnandlandscape.com

Fecon introduces QR codes

LEBANON, OHIO — Fecon announced today that they have begun imprinting each piece of equipment with a QR code unique to that particular item, allowing customers one-click access to parts and instructions for that specific equipment. Designed to enhance the customer experience, scanning the QR code takes customers to Fecon...
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Amazon
althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
FOOD & DRINKS
Virginian-Pilot

Port of Virginia reports record year as it avoids problems that have clogged global supply chain

The Virginia Port Authority’s investments at Norfolk International Terminal and Virginia International Gateway paid off this year: The port avoided the congestion problems that clogged global supply chains, executive director Stephen A. Edwards said. “While other terminal facilities struggled with severe congestion, Virginia leveraged best-in-class turn times and ever-improving vessel ...
VIRGINIA STATE
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal Founder Edward Hertzman: We Must Adapt and Change

Sourcing Journal’s annual fall summit, titled “Inflection Point,” was held virtually on Oct. 19. Speakers from around the globe weighed in on a range of topics from circularity, trade and raw materials to the many problems plaguing supply chains. Souring Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman kicked off the event with his remarks and commentary on the state of the industry. Click the image above to watch the video. To view the entire Sourcing Summit on demand, click here.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Leisure Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Nov 4: LYV, PENN & CHH

The leisure industry is likely to have benefited from the reopening of the economy, accelerated pace of vaccinations worldwide and robust demand for recreational products. The hotel industry is gradually coming out of the woods aided by the reopening of the economy and a ramped-up vaccination process. People are feeling more optimistic and confident about traveling again, primarily backed by the rapid pace of vaccinations. To capitalize on the sentiment, the hotel operators are increasingly focusing on a number of initiatives to cater to their customers as they return to hotels. Although occupancy is improving, it is still below the pre-pandemic level.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy