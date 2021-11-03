CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest ranked No. 9, NC State No. 19 in first CFB Playoff rankings

By Pat Welter
 9 days ago
The college football playoff committee sent a message with its first playoff rankings release Tuesday night. Undefeated Cincinnati landed at No. 6 and Alabama debuted at No. 2. Alabama lost to an unranked Texas A&M team while Cincinnati has a win over...

