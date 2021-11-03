Wake Forest ranked No. 9, NC State No. 19 in first CFB Playoff rankings

Just like we all expected at the beginning of the year, No. 16 NC State at No. 12 Wake Forest is the biggest game of the ACC season so far. NC State will have two more games after the Wake Forest game, and while both will technically be games the Wolfpack could lose, both are at home, which helps. This game will be Wake Forest's last home game. Their final two are at Clemson and at Boston College. In spite of Clemson's struggles, would YOU want to play Clemson right now? I mean, I suppose if the alternative was playing them last year, sure. But probably not. So even if NC State loses this game and thus the head-to-head tiebreaker in the Atlantic Division race, it could still catch Wake Forest if it wins out. Technically. But it would need Wake to lose out. Which COULD happen, but. You don't want it to come to that if you're NC State. And if you're Wake Forest, considering what you have left versus what NC State has left, you absolutely have to have this game. Even if Wake were to win out after losing to the Wolfpack, it would need NC State to lose as well. Far from a given.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO