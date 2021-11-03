Experiential Advertising Agency Services Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Deutsch, Ansira, Ketchum

The production of an organic beef meat falls under a holistic approach of organic agriculture or organic farming. The beef meat is obtained by feeding cows only on the plants and vegetations which excludes the use of the synthetically compounded pesticides, fertilizers, growth regulators and livestock feed additives is categorized under the meat of organic beef. The production of organic beef meat reduces the jeopardy of potential public health complications which is occurring by prohibiting the use of antibiotics, hormones, and pesticides, which are assumed to have endocrine disrupting, teratogenic, immunosuppressive, carcinogenic, and nervous effects. Thus the organic beef meat production is an alternative to the conventional one and is a rapidly emerging market in response to an increasing consumers' demand for the better meat quality, test and improved food safety.

