Chicago Blackhawks have begun talks to reach a ‘fair and equitable’ settlement with former prospect Kyle Beach, but ‘each side had differing view points’

 4 days ago

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks met with Kyle Beach’s attorney, Susan E. Loggans, on Tuesday afternoon as the sides began settlement talks. At issue is how much the Hawks will pay Beach for the team’s handling of a 2010 sexual abuse allegation against then-video coach Brad Aldrich. After independent investigators, commissioned...

FORMER BLACKHAWK BRENT SOPEL RELEASES STATEMENT REGARDING KYLE BEACH

For the most part, both former and current Chicago Blackhawks are distancing themselves from the Kyle Beach story, saying they hadn't heard about it until recently. However, one player in particular has had no issue in saying that he, along with all his teammates, were well aware of what happened at the time.
Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
Blackhawks Fire Jeremy Colliton, but his Replacement is Puzzling…

The Blackhawks fire Jeremy Colliton, along with his hired staff Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. Chicago, it’s done: Jeremy Colliton is no longer the head coach of the Blackhawks. This team had no offense, focused on defense, and still allowed 47 goals against, the worst in the Central Division. The...
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS RELEASE OFFICIAL RESPONSE TO TSN'S INTERVIEW WITH KYLE BEACH

In what was an emotional 25-minute interview with TSN, former 11th overall pick Kyle Beach came forward as the victim in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal. You can read details on his interview here. In the meantime, the minute the interview was over, the Chicago Blackhawks released a statement on the team's social media accounts. Here it is in full:
Kyle Beach identifies himself as John Doe in Chicago Blackhawks scandal

Kyle Beach has identified himself as one of the victims alleging he was sexually assaulted by a former Chicago Blackhawks video coach. Beach, who was identified as John Doe in legal filings, revealed his identity in an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead on Wednesday night. The accusations have not been heard or proven in court.
Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach: NHL 'let me down and they've let others down'

After revealing his identity as "John Doe" in a damning report released Tuesday that revealed inaction by the Chicago Blackhawks management when presented with sexual assault allegations, Kyle Beach had strong words for the league and its leaders. That included current Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, the coach of the...
Beach thanks fans, Blackhawks schedule settlement talks

Exactly 24 hours after revealing himself as John Doe in the sexual assault lawsuit against the Blackhawks, Kyle Beach shared a message on his Twitter account Thursday to thank everyone "for the outpouring of endless love and support" since the Jenner & Block report was made public. Beach, who was...
LEAGUE SENDS 'CULTURE' MEMO TO ALL TEAMS FOLLOWING KYLE BEACH INTERVIEW

In light of the TSN interview with sexual assault victim Kyle Beach Wednesday night, the NHL has reportedly reached out to teams, giving them what's being referred to as a "culture" memo. "In addition to planned meetings with Joel Quenneville and Kevin Cheveldayoff, the NHL sent out a "culture" memo...
Blackhawks hold settlement talks with former player's lawyer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks held settlement talks Tuesday with an attorney for a former player who is suing the team after he accused an assistant coach of sexual assault in 2010 and the team largely ignored the allegations. The sides met for about an hour, according to Susan...
Jonathan Toews says his comments about Chicago Blackhawks management ‘took attention away’ from Kyle Beach

“Undeniable” was one reaction Jonathan Toews had after watching former Chicago Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach give an emotional TV interview about allegedly being sexually assaulted by former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. “It’s undeniable, a lot of emotions,” Toews said. “Definitely my heart goes out to Kyle and what he went through and how tough it must’ve been to be silent for so long ...
Jeremy Colliton is fired as Chicago Blackhawks coach after a 1-9-2 start to his 4th season: ‘Our play and competitiveness must improve’

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired Jeremy Colliton 12 games into his fourth season as the team’s coach — and three years to the date of his hiring. Colliton’s dismissal Saturday came a day after the Hawks dropped to 1-9-2 with a deflating 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. On Nov. 6, 2018, the Hawks fired three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville and installed Colliton, then the Rockford ...
Pau Sullivan: As Jeremy Colliton departs, new Blackhawks leadership team has work to do to rebuild fan trust

CHICAGO — At the start of the 2020-21 season in mid-January, the Blackhawks announced they had awarded coach Jeremy Colliton an extension through 2022-23. “Jeremy’s strength as a coach is his communication and relationship with younger players, and that’s something we’ll need as we go forward,” president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman said. “We’ll need those young players to take a step in their career. Jeremy embraces that, and that’s a talent he has.”
