Chicago Blackhawks have begun talks to reach a ‘fair and equitable’ settlement with former prospect Kyle Beach, but ‘each side had differing view points’
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks met with Kyle Beach’s attorney, Susan E. Loggans, on Tuesday afternoon as the sides began settlement talks. At issue is how much the Hawks will pay Beach for the team’s handling of a 2010 sexual abuse allegation against then-video coach Brad Aldrich. After independent investigators, commissioned...www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0