Syria reports Israel air raid on military post near Damascus

 4 days ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s military said Israel has carried out an air raid that hit a military post on the outskirts of the capital of Damascus early Wednesday, causing material damage. It was the second Israeli attack to target areas near the capital in four days. The earlier...

The Jewish Press

2 Infiltrators Arrested on Northern Border with Syria

IDF soldiers arrested two Arabs on Friday after they intentionally crossed into Israeli territory from Syria. Israeli forces are closely monitoring the northern border, as Iranian efforts — and those of Iranian proxy group Hezbollah — continue towards establishing military bases in Syria. The two infiltrators crossed the border in...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told...
MIDDLE EAST
IBTimes

Pro-Iran Camp In Fresh Baghdad Demo After Deadly Clash

Hundreds of supporters of pro-Iranian factions staged a fresh demonstration Saturday in the Iraqi capital over last month's election results, a day after at least one protester was killed in a clash with police. The demonstrations come while Iraq's numerous political parties negotiate to form coalitions and name a new...
PROTESTS
The Jewish Press

Report: Rafael to Supply Iron Dome Defense System to Morocco

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will allegedly supply Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system to Morocco, according to a report Saturday night on the French- and Arabic-language Moroccan news site, le Desk. Morocco has allegedly expressed interest in buying the system, which “makes it possible to intercept projectiles and small targets:...
MILITARY
AFP

Iraq PM Kadhemi: former spy chief facing uncertain future

Iraq's prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi -- who survived an assassination attempt on Sunday -- is a former spy chief and skilled negotiator who faces an uncertain future following last month's legislative elections. Kadhemi, who headed Iraq's National Intelligence Service (INIS), took the reins in May last year after parliament granted his cabinet a vote of confidence, capping weeks of horse-trading over ministerial positions. Born in Baghdad in 1967, he studied law in Iraq but then left for Europe to escape repressive dictator Saddam Hussein, working as an opposition journalist. After the US-led 2003 invasion toppled Hussein, Kadhemi returned to help launch the Iraqi Media Network, archived crimes of the former regime at the Iraqi Memory Foundation and worked as a human rights advocate.
MIDDLE EAST
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WORLD
AFP

US to sell advanced air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department announced the approval Thursday of the sale of $650 million worth of air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia to help the country protect itself from drone attacks. The approval will allow the Saudis to buy up to 280 of the AIM-120C advanced medium-range missiles and related equipment, replenishing an existing supply of the missiles, the department said. A State Department spokesperson said the Saudis have already been able to use the missiles to intercept unmanned aircraft that threatened both Saudi and US forces inside the country, mainly from Yemen. "We've seen an increase in cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia over the past year," the spokesperson said.
MILITARY
AFP

Iran's Raisi warns West against 'excessive' nuclear demands

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Western governments Thursday he would accept no "excessive demands" in nuclear talks set to resume later this month after a five-month gap. Diplomats on Wednesday finally announced the November 29 start date for renewed negotiations after a protracted delay since the June election of Raisi, an ultraconservative. "We will not walk away from the negotiating table, but we will also oppose any excessive demands that would end up harming the interests of the Iranian people," Raisi said. "We will not retreat in any way when it comes to interests of the Iranian people, but will continue our efforts to neutralise the oppressive sanctions and are taking action to have them lifted."
ADVOCACY
The Jewish Press

Israel Deploys ‘Sky Dew’ Defense System Up North

After several years of development and production, the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) has begun testing an Elevated Sensor system designed to detect incoming threats, called ‘Tal Shamayim’ (Sky Dew in Hebrew). The defense system is comprised of a High Availability Aerostat-borne System and advanced radar. It will operate at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

France pleads with Gulf states not to isolate Lebanon in diplomatic row

France has urged the Gulf not to isolate Lebanon saying it needs to count on its regional partners for help, as a bitter diplomatic spat has deepened between the embattled Mediterranean country and its neighbours.Saudi Arabia,  Kuwait, Bahrain and UAE withdrew their ambassadors from Beirut and expelled the Lebanese envoys within their countries after Lebanese Information minister George Kordahi publicly criticised the Saudi-led war against the Houthis in Yemen.Riyadh later recalled its citizens and banned Lebanese imports, undermining the small nation’s foreign trade and depriving it of millions of dollars as it struggles through one of the worst economic collapses...
MIDDLE EAST
whtc.com

Lebanon draws up ‘roadmap’ to end row with Saudis – presidency

DUBAI (Reuters) -Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday he had agreed with President Michel Aoun on a “roadmap” to solve a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia, according to a Lebanese presidency post on Twitter. He did not give details. Lebanon is facing its worst rift yet with oil-rich...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Israel tests massive inflatable missile detection system

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Wednesday it has begun testing a massive inflatable missile detection system designed to hover at high altitudes and detect long-range threats. Israel already boasts an array of sophisticated missile defenses, which were used successfully during the 11-day Gaza war this year. The High Availability Aerostat...
MILITARY
Cleveland Jewish News

Ammunition-packed pre-1967 Syrian army bunker unearthed in Golan Heights

A Syrian military bunker full of ammunition was uncovered in the Golan Heights on Tuesday by the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Mine Action Authority (MAA). The bunker was abandoned after Israel captured the region from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War. The site contained hundreds of items, including mortar shells of...
MILITARY
Axios

Why Saudi Arabia is outraged at Lebanon

An interview with Lebanon’s new minister of information, TV celebrity George Kordahi, is sparking a crisis between Gulf countries and the fragile new government in Beirut. Why it matters: The crisis shows how a possible thawing of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran could be complicated by Tehran’s regional proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Lebanese Journalist: Energy Access to be Found in Peace Agreement with Israel

Lebanese Shi’ite journalist and media personality Nadim Koteich wrote in an article in the popular London-based Al-Sharq Al-Awsat that Hezbollah is holding the country hostage and preventing it from reaching a peace agreement with Israel. According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Koteich is known...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

