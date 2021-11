Members of Stand With Survivors SU said the organization was unsatisfied with the contact from Syracuse University following the release of SWSSU’s list of demands. On Nov. 1, SU provided The Daily Orange with evidence of university staff attempting to contact members of SWSSU. A university staff member reached out to a member of SWSSU to plan a meeting to discuss the group’s list of demands on Oct. 28, but the university staff member did not mention in the email whether they were a member of the university’s Student Activism Engagement Team.

