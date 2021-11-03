Ronnie Rivers recalls 2018 MW Championship ahead of Saturday’s game vs Boise State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and Fresno State is No. 23. The Bulldogs are one spot ahead of No. 24 San Diego State, whom they beat on Saturday.

Fresno State (7-2, 4-1 MW) is No. 25 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs welcome Boise State to Bulldog Stadium. It will be the first matchup between those teams since the 2018 Mountain West Championship game, which the Bulldogs won in Boise (in overtime).

“It pops up here and there. Nothing too major, but it’s a memory that we’ll always have,” smiled Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, who scored the game-winning touchdown.” Against Boise it’s always a competitive game, so we’re fired up and ready to go.”

Fresno State and Boise State played four times in two seasons, from 2017-2018, including in back-to-back weeks in 2017.

“It’s crazy to look back on it how many times we’ve played them, and how many close games we’ve had with them,” said Rivers. “It’s always a competitive game, like I said. They always give us their best shot and we always give them our best shot.”

Saturday’s game will be the sixth straight game between Fresno State and Boise State in which at least one of the teams is ranked in the Top 25.

