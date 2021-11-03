RIT’s Dan Willett, Carter Wilkie land monthly Atlantic Hockey honors

RIT senior Dan Willett was named the Atlantic Hockey Defensive Player of the Month for October while freshman forward Carter Wilkie wan voted the Rookie of the Month, announced Tuesday.

Willett anchored the RIT defense during a 4-2-2 start to the season. He currently leads the nation with 28 blocked shots, including a season-high seven in the Tigers’ 2-1 victory over St. Lawrence (Oct. 16) followed by three-consecutive four-block performances, including the Tigers’ 3-2 OT road upset of No. 13 Notre Dame (Oct. 21). Willett also assisted the first goal in RIT’s 4-3 comeback victory at Army (Oct. 8).

Wilkie opened his first collegiate campaign winning three of the first four Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Week honors, totaling four goals and two assists in the Tigers first eight games. He scored the road overtime game-winning goal in the Notre Dame upset and notched a goal and an assist in the Tigers’ 3-3 tie vs. Mercyhurst (Oct. 29) last week. He also won 76-of-141 face-offs, including a season-high 20-of-24 in the Mercyhurst draw.

RIT hits the road this Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 6-7) for a pair of games at AIC. Face-off is set for 5:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., respectively.