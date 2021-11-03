CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills stand pat, do not make trade at 2021 NFL deadline

The 2021 NFL trade deadline has come and gone.

The Buffalo Bills did not make any moves.

Shortly after the 4 p.m. deadline passed, reports started to surface confirming that. Among those reporting no trades involving Buffalo took place was The Athletic:

Dating back to the offseason, the Bills were a team connected to trade rumors and speculation.

The name connected to Buffalo the most was tight end Zach Ertz via a potential deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, but that ship had long sailed.

More recently, reports indicated that other teams around the NFL were potentially interested in adding from Buffalo’s defensive line depth. Names of veterans such as Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison were mentioned.

That seemed unlikely because the Bills are not in a position to sell considering their status as a Super Bowl contender. It ended up not happening, nor did the idea of Buffalo adding to their roster.

Specifically, the Bills were said to be interested in cornerbacks, but there are no new facing heading to Orchard Park via trade.

Still, it’s not a bad play by Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane to move forward with a roster that got off to a 5-2 this season… and one that has already showed plenty of promise.

Buffalo News

Bills Mailbag: What might Brandon Beane do at the upcoming trade deadline?

The Buffalo Bills might have a bye week, but the Mailbag never takes a break. Therefore, let’s get right to your questions. TNFP69 asks: Can you see this management making any moves before the trade deadline? Example: Moving some higher-priced, older players because our young guns are playing at a high level at this point of the season.
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

