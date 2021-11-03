Pistons no match for NBA champion Bucks, lose by 28 points

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 117-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. GROWING PAINS – It looked like a game Dwane Casey’s young team might steal when the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks showed up at Little Caesars Arena without a healthy segment of the roster that made the title run possible. No Khris Middleton, no Jrue Holiday, no Brook Lopez. But no matter who’s wearing the other uniform, the Pistons have to shoot the basketball better than they did in the season’s seventh game: 32 percent overall, 17 percent from the 3-point arc, 70 percent from the foul line. They fell down by 18 points at halftime by shooting just 34 percent overall and 22 percent from the 3-point line in a first half in which Jerami Grant scored 14 points and hit 3 of 4 from three while the other four starters – 20-year-olds Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart plus Saddiq Bey, 22 and in his second season – combined for eight points on 4 of 18 shooting with half the points coming on two Isaiah Stewart layups. The Pistons, with the fewest combined points from their starters among the NBA’s 30 teams, finished with 44 points from their starters, 21 of those coming from Grant in just 24 minutes. Grant hit 4 of 8 from the 3-point line; the rest of the team was 4 of 39. Saddiq Bey missed his first nine shots before scoring at the rim late in the third quarter and finished 2 of 13. Cade Cunningham was 2 of 14.

