Tucson, AZ

1 shot and killed near 29th Street, homicide investigation underway

By Maria Arey
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
One person was shot and killed in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the area of 4880 E. 29th Street, near Swan Road at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with gunshot trauma, police say. The victim did die from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting are asked to call 88-CRIME.

Comments / 11

Tyquez Returns
4d ago

Biden's America & Regina's Tucson. Murder, road rage, illegal street races, and drugs galore as cartel members pour in from the border.

Reply(5)
7
USNNAMVET6872
3d ago

the police need to clean that area out go door-to-door get rid of the gangs in the area that would probably help in some way.

Reply(1)
3
Maria Carrillo
3d ago

My son used to work at 7 eleven on at alveron and 29th for years, around 20 years ago!! he would always be assaulted!! he said they pointed him so many times with a gun, or knife, he had already lost count!! I would just tell him, to let those people rob them, to not risk his life trying to stop them!! that the store had to have insurance to cover it!! I would also tell him too many times to quit working there, that it wasn't worth it!! they would only pay him like 6.50 an hour, and he worked graveyard shift!! Those owners suck!! if something would've happened to my son working there!! I would've done everything in my power to sue them!!, and made them pay for abusing my son like that!!

Reply
2
 

