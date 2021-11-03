NTSB removes flight recorders, wreckage of TransAir cargo jet

Air Canada finally transitioned to full recovery from the pandemic during the third quarter, behind its U.S. peers, with the help of record cargo revenues. The Canadian carrier on Tuesday posted CA$366 million ($291 million) of revenue from cargo operations, aided by the continued heavy use of passenger aircraft as dedicated freighters. Cargo sales were more than double the level during the third quarter of 2019. Air Canada (OTCUS: ACDVF), for the first time, surpassed CA$1 billion ($795 million) in cargo revenue for the first nine months of the year.

