Honolulu County, HI

NTSB removes flight recorders, wreckage of TransAir cargo jet

 4 days ago

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) removed flight data recorder, the cockpit voice recorder, and the wreckage of the TransAir cargo jet which was ditched by two pilots on July 2 in waters off Kalaeloa.

