Ashley Driscoll scored the lone goal of the game midway through the second half to give Madison the victory over Mountain Lakes, 1-0, in Mountain Lakes. Goalkeeper Riley Holland recorded five saves to secure the shutout as well as the victory in the net for Madison (9-4-1), which has allowed a combined total of just two goals over its last six matches, going 5-6 along the way.

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO