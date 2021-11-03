CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Vitality, Virtus.pro, NIP qualify for Champions Stage at Stockholm

dallassun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam Vitality, Virtus.pro and Ninjas in Pyjamas won their do-or-die Round 5 matches Tuesday to earn the final three available spots in the Champions Stage at the PGL Major Stockholm. Vitality defeated Entropiq, Virtus.pro (VP) outlasted FaZe Clan and Ninjas (NIP) beat Copenhagen Flames, all by 2-1 scores in...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Heroic beat Movistar Riders to qualify for PGL Stockholm Major Legends Stage

Heroic have secured a spot in the PGL Stockholm Major Legends Stage following their 2-0 victory against Movistar Riders today in the first of the Challengers Stage 2-2 record matches. This win sees the Danish team recover their form, after having lost two best-of-three advancement matches to underdogs Copenhagen Flames...
VIDEO GAMES
dallassun.com

G2, Natus Vincere onto Round 5 in PGL Major Stockholm Legends Stage

G2 and Natus Vincere (NAVI) each emerged as 2-0 winners on Sunday in Round 3 competition at the Legends Stage of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, assuring each squad of a spot in Round 5. The losers of those games, Entropiq and Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP), will compete in Round...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

G2, Entropiq, NAVI, NIP go 2-0 at Stockholm Legends

Four teams kicked off the Legends Stage of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 with a pair of wins to emerge as the biggest winners on Saturday: G2, Entropiq, Natus Vincere (NAVI) and Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP). Those four will participate in the High Matches in Round 3, giving them more...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtus Pro#Nip#Stockholm#Team Vitality#Pgl#Vp#Ninjas#The Champions Stage#Natus Vincere#G2 Esports#Heroic Gambit Esports#Furia Esports#Mirage#Overpass#French#Ancient#Latvian
dotesports.com

RoeJ topped PGL Stockholm Major Challengers Stage as highest-rated player

Copenhagen Flames’ rifler Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen was a joy for fans to watch in the PGL Stockholm Major Challengers Stage. The Dane played a crucial role in his team’s 3-0 Cinderella run and finished with a 1.36 rating across five maps, the stage’s No.1 overall rating. The 27-year-old helped his...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
dotesports.com

Vitality crush Entropiq in series decider to qualify for PGL Stockholm Major playoffs

Vitality have pulled themselves out of a hole in the PGL Stockholm Major Legends Stage. The French CS:GO team were 0-2 after Saturday, Oct. 30, the first day of the Legends Stage. But since then, they defeated Evil Geniuses on Sunday, Oct. 31, Astralis yesterday, and Entropiq today to secure one of the three remaining playoff spots at the Major.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

PGL Major Stockholm tops Berlin Major for CSGO viewership in Challengers Stage

PGL Major Stockholm’s Challengers Stage was a success in terms of viewership, largely surpassing the numbers from the previous Major, StarLadder Major Berlin 2019. The first stage of PGL Major Stockholm ran between October 26-29 and featured 16 teams, including some big names like Astralis, FaZe and MOUZ. As the first CS:GO Major in over two years and only the third international LAN in the game since the global health crisis began (after IEM Cologne and IEM Fall), the competition has garnered attention all over the world.
VIDEO GAMES
Derrick

Bayern beats Benfica to qualify for Champions League last 16

MUNICH (AP) — After two weeks without a coach and falling to a disastrous defeat, Bayern Munich is back to its usual winning ways. The German champion booked its place in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday as Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick for a 5-2 victory over Benfica to extend Bayern's perfect record of four wins from four in the group stage. That took Lewandowski to 81 career goals in his 100th Champions League game.
UEFA
dotesports.com

Na’Vi eliminate Team Vitality, advance to semifinals of PGL Stockholm Major

Natus Vincere took care of business in their opening playoff series against Team Vitality, defeating the reigning player of the year ZywOo and his French team packing in the quarterfinals of the PGL Stockholm Major. The series started on Dust II, marking the iconic map’s first appearance in playoffs. Na’Vi...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Sabalenka embracing top seed status at WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka says she is relishing her top seed status at this week's WTA Tour Finals even if she is still getting to grips with the challenging tournament conditions at altitude in Guadalajara. The Belarusian star Sabalenka heads a depleted field at the season-ending tournament, which was moved to Mexico from its usual home in Shenzhen, China due to the pandemic. The switch in venue means the tournament's eight finalists must adjust to the thin air of Guadalajara, which is around 5,100 feet (1,550 metres) above sea level, as they vie for the final title of 2021. The 23-year-old Sabalenka, who notched wins in Abu Dhabi and Madrid this year and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, said she had struggled to control the ball during her initial practice sessions in Guadalajara.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy