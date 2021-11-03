DHEC endorses CDC recommendations on vaccine

SOUTH CAROLINA — Oct. 21, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendation authorizing booster shots for individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are now eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

• 65 years and older.

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

This authorization means booster shots are now recommended for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they prefer for their booster dose. Some may prefer to continue with the original type they received, but others may prefer a different vaccine booster.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) supports this preliminary CDC recommendation and expects more guidance to be forthcoming in the near future.

To find a vaccine provider nearest you, please visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.