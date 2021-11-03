CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

DHEC endorses CDC recommendations on vaccine

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago

SOUTH CAROLINA — Oct. 21, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendation authorizing booster shots for individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are now eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

• 65 years and older.

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

This authorization means booster shots are now recommended for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they prefer for their booster dose. Some may prefer to continue with the original type they received, but others may prefer a different vaccine booster.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) supports this preliminary CDC recommendation and expects more guidance to be forthcoming in the near future.

To find a vaccine provider nearest you, please visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Virologist who helped develop Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on mixing doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the Food and Drug Administrations's decision to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which would allow more than 15 million Americans to get a booster shot. Dr. Dan Barouch, a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and director at the Center For Virology and Vaccine Research who helped develop the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, joins CBSN to discuss mixing and matching doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Dhec#The Johnson Johnson#Vaxlocator Dhec Sc Gov
Washington Times

Biden administration ignores adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccinations

Follow the science. That is what the Biden administration promised to do regarding COVID-19. However, the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Food and Drug Administration have all been dismissive of doctor concerns mandatory vaccinations are the exact wrong policy prescription. Late last month, Dr. Patricia Lee,...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Up to 50 MILLION doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine are sitting in a Baltimore factory waiting for the FDA to allow the shots to be released

Millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured earlier this year are sitting at a Baltimore factory awaiting a green light from U.S. regulators to be shipped. Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant was forced to halt production of the vaccine in the spring after a contamination issue. Now, an...
INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

COVID-Vaccine Mandates for Kids Are Coming

COVID-19 vaccination for 5-to-11-year-olds is finally a go. But even as the emergency-use-authorization process unfolded, so too did arguments over whether kids should (or would soon) be forced into getting shots. School mandates for new vaccines tend to lag behind CDC recommendations by about half a decade, but COVID-19 shots appear to be in the express lane. The Los Angeles Unified School District—the nation’s second-largest—will require students 12 or older to be vaccinated by mid-December if they want to continue attending in-person classes. The entire state of California plans to mandate shots for all of its public- and private-school students as soon as vaccines are fully approved for them, and New York City’s mayor-elect has said that he supports the same idea.
KIDS
healththoroughfare.com

Is Natural Immunity As Good As The COVID-19 Vaccine?

Is natural immunity really able to protect you from catching COVID-19 as well as the vaccine?. According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, natural immunity is not as consistent as the immunity developed by receiving the COVID-19 shots. The CDC report, based on studies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
AMA

What doctors wish patients knew about COVID-19 vaccine boosters

When the COVID-19 Delta variant became the dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States, it was found that people's immunity started to wane just months after they finished the two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This led to the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voice Their Opinion on Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Children

Federal health officials said Pfizer's vaccine appears to be safe and 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children ages 5 to 11. “One big reason why we want children vaccinated is that children do get infected, they do transmit the virus. So one of our big worries is that they might get it at some place like school or the playground or wherever, and then bring it home to adults,” UC San Diego Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Davey Smith said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cbs19news

CDC director endorses Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children

ATLANTA (CBS19 NEWS) -- A recommendation that children between the ages of five and 11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 has now been endorsed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Tuesday night. This means children in...
SCIENCE
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

1K+
Followers
936
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy