Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Available Tuesday

Wood ended with 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-106 loss to the Mavericks. Wood turned in another serviceable game Tuesday, grabbing a season-high 17 rebounds in the process. Unfortunately, he failed to contribute on the defensive end and shot just 50 percent from the charity stripe. All in all, fantasy managers have to be pleased with his start to the season, playing for a team that figures to be on the wrong end of a lot of scorelines. As long as he is healthy, Wood should be able to return value on his preseason ADP.
