Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Available Tuesday

Sengun closed with just six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Lakers. Sengun shifted into the starting lineup after Daniel Theis was ruled out due to a foot concern. It was Sengun's first career start and while it didn't go exactly to plan, it was certainly not all gloom and doom. The sizeable Lakers frontcourt is far from an ideal team to go up against but Sengun certainly didn't look out of place. His role figures to be limited, at least in the short term, but the upside is clear and managers will want to be holding wherever possible.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO