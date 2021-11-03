CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Available Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Tate (ankle) is available Tuesday against the Lakers....

www.cbssports.com

theScore

LeBron lookalike identified as brother of Rockets' Josh Christopher

LeBron James' doppelganger has an NBA connection. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, cameras showed a man bearing a striking resemblance to James sitting courtside at Staples Center. The lookalike quickly went viral and even James cracked a joke on Twitter after the game.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Daniel Theis: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss

Theis produced 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-106 loss to Dallas. Theis had his best game as a member of the Rockets, reminding us that he can still put up fantasy-relevant numbers. Of all the older players in Houston, Theis feels like someone who could be either traded or moved to the bench as the season moves forward. For now, he is just a deeper league option who could have some limited streaming value on certain nights.
fantasypros.com

Kristaps Porzingis exits early on Tuesday against the Rockets

Kristaps Porzingis finished the night early with nine points ( 2-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), three rebounds , and one assist across 19 minutes during Tuesday’s 116-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Fantasy Impact:. Porzingis’ fantasy production continues to be overshadowed by constant injuries. He injured his lower back...
CBS Sports

Rockets' Christian Wood: Grabs 17 boards Tuesday

Wood ended with 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-106 loss to the Mavericks. Wood turned in another serviceable game Tuesday, grabbing a season-high 17 rebounds in the process. Unfortunately, he failed to contribute on the defensive end and shot just 50 percent from the charity stripe. All in all, fantasy managers have to be pleased with his start to the season, playing for a team that figures to be on the wrong end of a lot of scorelines. As long as he is healthy, Wood should be able to return value on his preseason ADP.
Person
Jae'sean Tate
Houston Chronicle

Rockets face another home opener Tuesday in Dallas

The Rockets on Tuesday will play in a home opener for the third and final time this season. The practice and lessons from their previous experiences should help when they face the Mavericks in the first game at American Airlines Center this season, with the Rockets not ready for the intensity of the occasion in Minnesota but responding to it in Toyota Center two days later against the Thunder.
Yardbarker

Lakers: LeBron James Back in the Lineup On Tuesday Night Against the Rockets

For whatever reason, the schedule makers in the NBA decided to have two games between the Lakers and Rockets this week. Not only that but both of those contests are being played at Staples Center. And while it's an odd decision, the Lakers will certainly take the homecourt advantage with...
numberfire.com

Lakers' Wayne Ellington (hamstring) questionable for Tuesday versus Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers listed Wayne Ellington (hamstring) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Ellington has yet to play so far this season while he nurses his ongoing hamstring injury. He's questionable for Tuesday's game, but may not see much time even if he is active for against the Rockets.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Jalen Green: Pops for 24 points in loss Tuesday

Green tallied 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Lakers. Green came out red-hot against the Lakers, scoring 18 of his 24 points in the first half. He disappeared for the majority of the second half but nailed a pair of perimeter buckets down the stretch as the Rockets pressed for an unlikely victory. It's been an interesting start to Green's professional career but it's fair to say that his role is clear. As long as you can deal with the inconsistent scoring, Green is a clear must-roster asset across all formats.
numberfire.com

Daniel Theis (toe) ruled out for Rockets Tuesday

Houston Rockets forward Daniel Theis will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Theis is dealing with a toe injury, and he won't be able to suit up against Anthony Davis and the Lakers Tuesday night. Alperen Sengun and Kenyon Martin Jr. should see added minutes, and one of them could enter the starting lineup. Theis shouldn't be sidelined too long.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Battles hard in spot-start Tuesday

Sengun closed with just six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Lakers. Sengun shifted into the starting lineup after Daniel Theis was ruled out due to a foot concern. It was Sengun's first career start and while it didn't go exactly to plan, it was certainly not all gloom and doom. The sizeable Lakers frontcourt is far from an ideal team to go up against but Sengun certainly didn't look out of place. His role figures to be limited, at least in the short term, but the upside is clear and managers will want to be holding wherever possible.
CBS Sports

How an officiating blunder nearly cost Lakers their win over Rockets Tuesday

With two minutes and 31 seconds remaining in Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Houston Rockets, Kent Bazemore stole the basketball and was fouled by Kevin Porter Jr. Bazemore proceeded to sink both of his free throws to push the Lakers lead up to 116-106. So far, this all sounds like standard NBA fare. Here's where things get wonky.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets at Lakers: Tuesday's odds, over/under, betting picks, prediction

In what amounts to a mini-series, Tuesday’s game between the young Houston Rockets (1-5) and veteran-laden Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) is the second straight between the teams at Staples Center. If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We have the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
