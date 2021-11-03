CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns' JaVale McGee: Starting for injured Ayton

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McGee will start Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of...

www.cbssports.com

NBA Analysis Network

Could Suns Make “Surprising” Deandre Ayton Trade?

The Phoenix Suns shocked a lot of people when they announced that a contract extension was not going to be worked out with Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft. Negotiations seemed like they would be straightforward, as everyone expected Ayton to land a max...
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Suns Trade Is Centered Around Deandre Ayton

For the first time in nearly a decade, the New York Knicks are entering the NBA regular season with expectations. This is a team that finished fourth in the Eastern Conference season to go with 41 wins. Now, they are looking to build on that performance and get back to the postseason.
fantasypros.com

DeAndre Ayton underwhelms in loss to the Blazers

DeAndre Ayton totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one block in the Suns’ 134-105 loss to the Blazers on Saturday. Ayton underwhelmed in the Suns’ loss to the Blazers, collecting only 3.0 rebounds to go along with 8.0 points. Better days are ahead for the team's talented center, and he will look to right the ship against the Kings this coming Wednesday. Ayton remains a dependable fantasy asset in your lineups; however, this shows that he can put up dud games from time to time.
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Grabs 21 boards in loss

Ayton had 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 21 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to the Kings. Ayton had his best game of the season to date, combining with Devin Booker to score almost half of the total points for the Suns. It's been a slow start for Ayton who is currently performing well below his preseason ADP. Coming off an impressive playoff run, fantasy managers can be excused for perhaps reaching a bit during their drafts. The hope is that he will be able to increase his nightly production, at least to the point where he is returning value.
Deandre Ayton
Javale Mcgee
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deandre Ayton not on the trade market for now

But one guy whose situation has piqued the interest of many in the NBA is Suns center DeAndre Ayton, who was not given a contract extension by Phoenix after team owner Robert Sarver refused to offer Ayton a maximum contract extension that would go into effect in 2022-23. That’s been enough to get front-office folks wondering if Ayton would land on the trade market. “That is definitely not the case yet,” one general manager told Heavy.com. “The Suns still have a lot of the leverage in this. But if they really don’t think the situation is going to change, then yeah, they’d have to consider maybe making a move sooner than later.”
brightsideofthesun.com

Are all the Suns unfocused, or is it just Deandre Ayton?

The Phoenix Suns (1-2) have started the season slowly, to say the least. They blew out the Los Angeles Lakers, but lost convincingly to the Denver Nuggets on opening night and then got shellacked by a red-hot shooting Portland Trail Blazers who got shellacked two days later by the Clippers.
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton 'disappointed' about lack of extension with Suns

A year removed from making the NBA Finals the Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 1-2 start this season. Perhaps one of the reasons for the squad’s struggles is some late offseason acrimony that came in relation to Deandre Ayton. Ayton entered the summer under the impression that he...
Deandre Ayton exits Cavaliers-Suns game with right leg contusion

Former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton was notably absent on Phoenix’s bench during the fourth quarter against Cleveland on Saturday night. The Suns later announced the 23-year-old big man had exited and would not return due to a right leg contusion. Ayton finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and...
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul reveals key for Deandre Ayton, Suns getting past failed contract extension talks

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns failed to agree on a max extension last week which has left the big man slightly irritated after several other players from the 2018 Draft class got paid handsomely this offseason. While Ayton will be out to prove a point this season, Chris Paul offered some insight to the former first overall pick on how he can get that big payday from the Suns.
Phoenix Suns
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Exits with bruised leg

Ayton left Saturday's game against Cleveland with a right leg contusion and will not return. The initial diagnosis of a bruise doesn't make it sound like Ayton will miss too much time, but he's yet to be given an official timeline. He'll get at least two days to rest, as the Suns don't take the court again until Tuesday against the Pelicans. Ayton recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and one assist in 24 minutes before exiting Saturday's contest.
Bleacher Report

Deandre Ayton Ruled out for Suns vs. Cavaliers After Suffering Leg Injury

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton suffered a right leg contusion against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening and has been declared out for the remainder of the game. Ayton missed time last season with a knee injury and has dealt with ankle concerns throughout his career. Phoenix has championship...
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Tuesday

Ayton (leg) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Gerald Bourquet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton was diagnosed with a right lower leg contusion after leaving Saturday's win over Cleveland. If he's unable to return Tuesday, JaVale McGee and Jalen Smith should see increased workloads.
numberfire.com

JaVale McGee coming off Rockets' bench Thursday

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. McGee started last time out, but that won't be the case on Thursday. Deandre Ayton has recovered from a lower leg contusion, and he'll reclaim his starting spot down low after a one-game absence. As such, McGee will revert to a bench role.
firstsportz.com

Deandre Ayton Trade: Could Phoenix Suns let go of their third-best player after failed contract extension?

There is no denying that Deandre Ayton was Phoenix Suns’ third best player in the 2020-21 season. From making buzzer beating layups to making game saving blocks, Ayton seems to have done it all. The 2018 NBA Draft top pick surely hasn’t been delivered what he deserves after Phoenix Suns failed to offer him a max contract extension, to showcase the player him importance in the team. So, could there be a potential Deandre Ayton trade on the cards?
firstsportz.com

Phoenix Suns’ JaVale McGee Dawns Squid Game Costume on Halloween; Causes Stir

NBA Stars are known to pull of some of the most difficult of outfits and Halloween is one moment where these players can dawn the spookiest of outfits. Now to those who are not aware Squid Game is a South Korean show which pertains around playing childhood games in order to win an amount in billions. If the contestants loose, they are shot by the guards wearing the iconic red jumpsuit, which was also worn by Phoenix Suns’ JaVale McGee.
