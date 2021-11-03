Suns' JaVale McGee: Starting for injured Ayton

Ayton had 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 21 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to the Kings. Ayton had his best game of the season to date, combining with Devin Booker to score almost half of the total points for the Suns. It's been a slow start for Ayton who is currently performing well below his preseason ADP. Coming off an impressive playoff run, fantasy managers can be excused for perhaps reaching a bit during their drafts. The hope is that he will be able to increase his nightly production, at least to the point where he is returning value.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO