CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Why this KC couple will be lifting a celebratory ‘Dirty Sunrise’ when GEWKC drops anchor

By Tommy Felts
Startland News
Startland News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ASd9_0ckmKIEJ00
Mike Hastings and Armando Vasquez, Anchor Island Coffee

The married duo behind Anchor Island Coffee already knew they’d have to defy expectations for their tropical-themed breakfast spot to succeed on Troost. And then came COVID.

“Just two weeks after we opened in March 2020, we closed,” said Mike Hastings, who owns the shop with husband Armando Vasquez. “By May, we were able to try again. We knew we still needed to give it a shot. We’d done all this work, and we had to see it through — to see if we could get anything out of all our effort.”

Today, Anchor Island Coffee is thriving — having survived the pandemic, early tussles with uncooperative lenders and landlords in Johnson County, and a skeptical neighborhood — with plans to expand. The shop is set to be one of four “coffee kickoff” sites for Global Entrepreneurship Week Kansas City, which begins 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8.

The weeklong GEWKC event series — more than 100 workshops, events and courses presents Nov. 8-14 through virtual and in-person formats — is the metro’s largest celebration of entrepreneurship.

Coffee kickoff events launch the week at four locations across the city. Throughout the week, competitions like the AltCap Your Biz Competition showcase entrepreneurs taking their businesses to the next level, as well as a Comeback KC Ventures Demo Day where business solutions that have emerged in response to COVID-19 will be highlighted.

Startland News’ 2021 Community Builders to Watch highlights ecosystem builders working to make a better Kansas City.

Inspired by previous homes not far from the ocean — Hastings in Phoenix with quick access to Mexican and California beaches; Vasquez in the tropical climate of Guatemala — as well as vacations together to Florida, the couple launched Anchor Island’s voyage in hopes of bringing those nostalgic feelings to Kansas City, Hastings said.

The corner spot is imbued with island vibes thanks to a colorful collage of paintings, vacation photos, tropical plants and decor. Boogie boards from ocean adventures offer a glimpse behind the scenes for Hastings and Vasquez, but the tides haven’t always been kind, they said.

Attempts to establish the shop in Overland Park, then the Crossroads Arts District, failed to take anchor. Ultimately, the couple found a home for their venture at 41st and Troost — at the former site of both Urban Cafe’s and Dream Muscle Coffee’s first physical locations.

“Without big name investors or a trust fund to back us up, we headed to the part of town where we knew we would be better welcomed,” Hastings said.

But previous high turnover at the well-trafficked intersection meant some customers would be easier to win over than others, he admitted.

“This location has changed businesses several times, so people have learned to kind of ignore it. They’ve been waiting to see if we’d stick around,” Hastings said. “Now they’re coming in because we’ve survived and become part of this community.”

And becoming ingrained in the local neighborhood helped Hastings and Vasquez realize the community needed more than coffee, he added, noting the area’s reputation as a food desert and ongoing partnerships with Kanbe’s Market that allow Anchor Island to be part of a wave of change.

“To meet the local need for food, we took the business one step further, we developed a food menu focused on freshly made food,” Hastings said. “When approaching our food menu, we choose to go with healthier options, removing as many preservatives and processing as possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WURk6_0ckmKIEJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzAAx_0ckmKIEJ00

Of course, the owners also want visitors to their tropical getaway to indulge in tastes that helped shape both the coffee shop and the couple’s relationship, they said.

“Our breakfast burrito is inspired by the great food in Tampa, Florida, filled with chorizo and corn strips, big enough to share or eat yourself as a big breakfast,” Hastings said, noting Vasquez’s restaurant background.

And while the shop offers traditional espresso, lattes, and cappuccinos, both Hastings and Vasquez also recognize the opportunity to provide unique experiences for the neighborhood customers — from specialty mochas and horchata latte to green espresso and Anchor Island’s signature “Dirty Sunrise,” which mixes orange juice and coffee.

The duo is determined to make Anchor Island everybody’s coffee shop, Hastings emphasized. And it’s working.

“At the end of the day, we are Kansas City’s first tropical coffee shop, LGBT, Latino and American owned ma-and-pop shop,” he said. “Troost has been a great blessing to us, allowing us to not only open at the beginning of COVID, but to remain open and continue to grow. There truly are many great people in the area trying to make it in this world, one day at a time. Without the neighborhood’s love, help and support, we simply would not be here today.”

This story is possible thanks to support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, a private, nonpartisan foundation that works together with communities in education and entrepreneurship to create uncommon solutions and empower people to shape their futures and be successful.

For more information, visit www.kauffman.org and connect at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Startland News

Community Builders to Watch: Max Kaniger brings more than apples to KC’s food deserts

Editor’s note: Startland News is showcasing six Kansas City changemakers from five local organizations in its inaugural Community Builders to Watch list. The following highlights one of the 2021 honorees, selected from more than 100 initial nominees by a panel of judges. Click here to view the full list of Community Builders to Watch — presented by Fishtech Group and supporting sponsors Plexpod, Google Fiber and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Community Builders to Watch: Dan Smith and Charon Thompson grow an equitable future for KC by focusing on the now

Editor’s note: Startland News is showcasing six Kansas City changemakers from five local organizations in its inaugural Community Builders to Watch list. The following highlights two of the 2021 honorees, selected from more than 100 initial nominees by a panel of judges. Click here to view the full list of Community Builders to Watch — presented by Fishtech Group and supporting sponsors Plexpod, Google Fiber and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Community Builders to Watch: Cornell Ellis aims for nothing short of a Black male educator revolution

Editor’s note: Startland News is showcasing six Kansas City changemakers from five local organizations in its inaugural Community Builders to Watch list. The following highlights one of the 2021 honorees, selected from more than 100 initial nominees by a panel of judges. Click here to view the full list of Community Builders to Watch — presented by Fishtech Group and supporting sponsors Plexpod, Google Fiber and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Shandy to Santy: Miracle at Power and Light joins holiday pop-up bars as Christmas comes home to KC

It’s Christmas in Kansas City — almost, teased the restaurant group behind the metro’s popular Miracle holiday pop-up bars, announcing their return and two brand new locations. “It’s official, we’re back,” Rockhill Restaurant Group, which operates the bars as Miracle Kansas City in partnership with Cocktail Kingdom, said Friday on...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Florida, MO
State
California State
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Specialty Coffee#Landlord#Gewkc#Anchor Island Coffee#Covid#Community Builders#Mexican
Startland News

Bitcoin Day coming to KC: Experts share how startups can benefit from cryptocurrency

The realm of innovation and growth is extensive when it comes to how entrepreneurs can integrate cryptocurrency into their business models, said Don Stuart. “Specific to Kansas City, we’ve seen more and more interest here in the past few months with different companies getting set up to accept Bitcoin for payments — just because they want to tap into the growing network of young professionals and entrepreneurs who are using Bitcoin more day-to-day now,” said Stuart, a Bitcoin consultant, investor and founder of the Kansas City Bitcoin Meetup group.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Startland News

Porter House KC receives $175K from JPMorgan Chase Foundation to support inclusive entrepreneurship

An investment by the JPMorgan Chase Foundation will help The Porter House KC fill a void in entrepreneur support programming in Kansas City, said Dan Smith. “Our goal is always to find a solution to the problem. We felt there was a gap. There was a whole population of people being missed. People who come from where we came from weren’t being calculated in Kansas City’s ‘entrepreneurial city,’” explained the co-founder of the Porter House KC (PHKC), a program of Credit & Homeownership Empowerment Services (CHES).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
33
Followers
60
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy