CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Metroid Dread invincibility glitch lets you fight Kraid with no Varia Suit

By Ben Lamoreux
Nintendo Enthusiast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas been out for less than a month, and speedrunners are already doing incredible things with it. Developer-intended sequence breaks make it a joy to replay, but unintended glitches can be exploited to skip big chunks of the game for major time saves. One of the latest and greatest Metroid Dread...

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendosoup.com

Metroid Dread Demo Available Now on Nintendo eShop

Looking for a spooky adventure in space? You can now check out Samus’ debut on the Switch via this new demo. Nintendo shared in a tweet leading up to Halloween that Metroid Dread is receiving a free demo for players who want a taste of the game. It’s the newest...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to skip the Drogyga boss fight in Metroid Dread

Believe it or not, you can bypass quite a lot of Metroid Dread if you play your cards right – boss fights included. It’s possible to insta-kill Kraid and Experiment Z-57, and you can even outright skip the first EMMI. The same goes for the Drogyga boss fight in Burenia. By utilizing a particular (and seemingly intentional) glitch, you can avoid dropping into the dunk tank with the tentacled sea monster altogether. Here’s how.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Metroid Dread Amiibos – Are They Worth it? What Do They Do?

Need all the help you can get to help Samus survive her escape from Planet ZDR? Don’t fret because that is exactly what Nintendo is packaging and selling with the 2 pack-set Metroid Dread Amiibos of Samus and her new adversary E.M.M.I. Metroid Dread is the newest release out of the long-running Metroid franchise and half the origin for the portmanteau that is Metroidvania, the term that has become the byword for difficult sidescrollers that entailed exploring and navigating vast 2D landscapes. This article will give you all the information that you need to gauge the benefits and uses that can be gotten out of acquiring the Metroid Dread Amiibos.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread laid the groundwork for a perfect Metroid Fusion remake

Following the remakes of the first two Metroid titles, 2004’s Zero Mission and 2017’s Samus Returns, Super Metroid seems like it would be a perfect choice for the third remake, should Nintendo have an interest in pursuing another one after Metroid Dread. After all, it’s the next 2D entry in line for a makeover, and it’s arguably the most iconic and beloved installment in the entire franchise. However, 2002’s Metroid Fusion has some strikingly unusual structure and ideas that Dread subsequently altered and expanded upon, and applying that evolution of design back to Fusion could make for a perfect remake opportunity.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glitches#Emmi#Un
nintendosoup.com

Tetris 99 26th Maximus Cup Features Metroid Dread Theme

Nintendo has announced the next Maximus Cup competition for Tetris 99. The 26th Maximus Cup for Tetris 99 will give players a chance to earn a special theme based on. by accumulating 100 event points. It will begin later this week on 29th October 2021, and run till 1st November 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Five Games to Play After Metroid Dread

I played through all four mainline Metroid titles leading up to. this past summer. What initially seemed like too much game for the allotted time ended up teaching me two important lessons. First off, you’re never really stuck. Usually the way forward is staring you in the face, just waiting for a stray blast or well placed bomb to reveal it. Secondly, these games aren’t all that long. A lot of their length in the ‘80s and ‘90s owed to having an unhelpful map or no map at all. But nothing else quite scratches that itch of moving forward to find a new ability that changes the way you move through the world, or doubles the number of locked doors you can open. Whatever I gained in picking up the homages and callbacks to previous Metroid games was coupled with the fear that this was the end of the line. Luckily, as it turns out, this world is full of game developers who played and learned those same lessons I did. Here are some more games that capture that Metroid feel.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Speedrunners are beating Metroid Dread in under 90 minutes

Games come and go, but one thing that sticks forever is the art of speedrunning them. That’s the case with the newest version of the Metroid franchise, Metroid Dread, in which players of the several-week-old game have begun finishing it in under 90 minutes. was released on Oct. 8, making...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread speedrun guide: Getting the Phantom Cloak early

Launched on Switch two weeks ago, and in that short time, speedrunners have uncovered all kinds of time-saving tricks. One popular exploit is known as Pseudo-Wave, as it lets you shoot through walls before collecting Wave Beam. We’ve previously covered how Pseudo-Wave can be used to skip the first EMMI encounter and the Drogyga boss fight. Today’s Metroid Dread speedrun guide also uses Pseudo-Wave. This time, we’ll be fighting Corpious and nabbing Phantom Cloak early, cutting out a ton of backtracking from the opening moments of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Glitch
lcc.edu

Metroid Dread: Great but not quite right

Metroid Dread was released Oct. 8, 2021, for the Nintendo Switch. It is a two-dimensional side-scrolling action-adventure game. This is the latest entry in the long running Metroid series. It is a return to the classic Metroid style, being the first original game since Metroid Fusion to feature the two-dimensional perspective.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Tetris 99 Is Hosting A Metroid Dread Crossover Event This Weekend

On the Nintendo Switch, Tetris 99 will be hosting a special themed event this weekend featuring the intergalactic space bounty hunter. It'll start on 29th October and will run all the way through until 1st November. Players who earn 100 event points during this time will unlock a new theme which includes background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by Samus' latest adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

A Metroid Dread demo is out now in celebration of Halloween

A Metroid Dread demo has been released by Nintendo as a Halloween celebration. Just earlier today on October 28, Nintendo announced that a brand new demo for Metroid Dread would be released immediately, through the tweet just below. There's a special Samus Aran-themed pumpkin carving to celebrate the release of the new demo, which is actually the first and only demo Nintendo's latest first-party game has seen so far.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How long is Metroid Dread? Speedrun vs. all items

There’s a lot to uncover in Metroid Dread, and your completion time can vary wildly depending on whether or not you’re looking to collect every Energy Tank, Missile Expansion, and Power Tank – those are the game’s most common collectibles, boosting Samus Aran’s health and ammo. The Metroid games also have a long history of speedrunning, and there are lots of sequence breaks (opportunities to skip parts of the game’s critical path) that can greatly cut down your time. Here’s a breakdown of the three main completion styles – you’ll likely fall into one of these.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy