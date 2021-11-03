Former Cop Eric Adams Is Elected NYC’s Second Black Mayor

While Andrew Cuomo is still facing multiple criminal investigations into his alleged misconduct, he may have less to worry about one from the Albany Sheriff. The city’s district attorney David Soares wrote a letter to a judge Friday criticizing the sheriff for “unilaterally and inexplicably” filing a criminal complaint against the former governor without checking with him first. Soares also said there were a number of parts wrong with the filing, including the lack of a sworn statement from the accuser, ex-aide Brittany Commisso, and the exclusion of potentially exculpatory evidence. The judge eventually moved Cuomo’s arraignment from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7, giving Soares time to “continue with our independent and unbiased review of the facts in this case.” Apple has said defended his filing and said the evidence it was based on was solid, despite backlash from Cuomo, who said the charge was solely based on political motivations.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO