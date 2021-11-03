CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Army scientists expect initial results this year on vaccine that targets all coronaviruses

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — Army scientists working on a vaccine to target all coronaviruses, including mutations of the one causing COVID-19 and others that may emerge in the future, are finding data from early human trials promising and expect to publish the results by year-end. Researchers at the Walter Reed Army...

