The Tyrone Lady Eagles are going to the District 6 Championship game for the first time in school history after beating Bellefonte 2-0 on Monday, November 1st. “The win was such a huge accomplishment for the team and the fact that we’re moving onto the championships is so incredible. It was such a great feeling to beat Bellefonte in the semifinal round and I can’t wait to see what happens on Wednesday against Hollidaysburg,” said senior Mackenzie Latchford.

TYRONE, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO