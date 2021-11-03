CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Glenn Youngkin Poised to Lose Loudoun County, Center of School Sexual Assault Controversy

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Youngkin made "parents matter" a campaign slogan and promised to back parents in their disputes with...

Dundar
4d ago

Sure he lost Loudoun county by 10 points which is 10 points better than Trump did. So Youngkin is up in Loudoun county and if people wake up the next election Loudoun could go red.

Dennis Godbold
3d ago

uh no ! Youngkin still owns this election , demonrats are trying to kill America , even the smart ones of the party have voted against The New World Order changes, God bless Virginia and Godspeed Glen Youngkin!

