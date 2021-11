Mayor Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed all council members in attendance. The first item on the agenda was the minutes from the September 20, 2021 Regular Meeting. Jewel Gabbard made a motion to accept the minutes as is; seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor – motion passed. Next was the minutes from the October 4, 2021 Special meeting. Motion made by Joe McKinney to accept the minutes as is; seconded by Jewel Gabbard. All in favor – motion pass, with an abstention by Mary Ruth Isaacs due to her absence from the special meeting.

