CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Embattled Evander Kane spotted at LAX with rumored girlfriend Mara Teigen

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mystery of “Where in the World is Evander Kane?” has been solved, at least for the time being. For the first time since he was suspended 21 games by the NHL in mid-October for using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, the Sharks forward was spotted out and about, hopping on...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffstaterecord.com

How deep is the Evander Kane issue

Former Buffalo Sabre Evander Kane was suspended for 21 games for forging his vaccination card in what the NHL called an “Established violation” of the NHL/NHLPA Covid-19 protocol. It may seem that the suspension is the worst thing for Evander Kane, but you would probably be wrong. Evander Kane had...
NHL
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Sharks have a blueprint for success without Evander Kane

The San Jose Sharks’ road trip started with a convincing win. It ended with a disappointing loss. Somewhere in between, though, the Sharks made a point about their team through the first week and change of the regular season. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=heXouEdX&cid=10765&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on. They’re perfectly capable of winning games without Evander Kane. The...
NHL
Fear The Fin

Deep Blue Sea: Mike Richards case unlikely to be precedent for Evander Kane

The issues with Evander Kane in San Jose continue, as Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now has reported that a Mike Richards-like settlement between the team and Kane is not likely. For those who aren’t sure what this type of settlement is, I’ll fill you in. Back in 2015,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Hertl, Gambrell & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane and his estranged wife, Anna, have dropped their domestic violence restraining orders against each other. Meanwhile, there was more discussion surrounding the Sharks possibly voiding his contract. In other news, Tomas Hertl has spoken once again about his future with the team and the excitement surrounding their success early on in 2021-22. There was also a trade this past week, as Dylan Gambrell was sent to the Ottawa Senators for a 2022 seventh-round draft selection. Last but not least, William Eklund is approaching 10 games played, meaning the team will need to make a decision on whether or not to keep him for the entirety of the season very soon.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Bob Boughner
ourcommunitynow.com

Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21 Games for Vaccine Violation

The Canadian forward submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. On Monday the 18th, it was announced that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was suspended without pay for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card and violating the NHL's vaccination requirements. While "Captain Logan Couture and coach Bob Boughner said they have not spoken with Kane since the suspension was announced," according to NBC Sports, at least one teammate has spoken up, with defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic reportedly commenting on the situation.
NHL
East Bay Times

So where’s Evander Kane right now? Not even his coach knows

SAN JOSE – With just over a month left before he is eligible to return to the NHL, Evander Kane’s whereabouts right now remain a mystery to Sharks coach Bob Boughner. When Kane was suspended for 21 games without pay by the NHL on Oct. 18, it was unclear as to whether he would be allowed to use the Sharks’ practice facility to train and skate to prepare for a potential return at the end of November.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Madden & COVID Situation

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane is in more hot water as the victim from his assault case back in 2015 is asking the bankruptcy court to allow her case to proceed. Meanwhile, assistant coach John Madden, who was a member of the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks team, released a statement on the ugly situation regarding Kyle Beach. In other news, the Sharks were forced to place a large number of players, as well as their head coach in Bob Boughner, on the COVID protocol list this past week. Last but not least, former Shark Joe Thornton has sold his mansion in Los Gatos.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lax
FanSided

Blackhawks Fire Jeremy Colliton, but his Replacement is Puzzling…

The Blackhawks fire Jeremy Colliton, along with his hired staff Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. Chicago, it’s done: Jeremy Colliton is no longer the head coach of the Blackhawks. This team had no offense, focused on defense, and still allowed 47 goals against, the worst in the Central Division. The...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Jeremy Colliton is fired as Chicago Blackhawks coach after a 1-9-2 start to his 4th season: ‘Our play and competitiveness must improve’

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired Jeremy Colliton 12 games into his fourth season as the team’s coach — and three years to the date of his hiring. Colliton’s dismissal Saturday came a day after the Hawks dropped to 1-9-2 with a deflating 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. On Nov. 6, 2018, the Hawks fired three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville and installed Colliton, then the Rockford ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Bursts Out Of Scoring Slump With Four-Goal Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron had zero goals heading into Thursday night’s showdown with the Red Wings at TD Garden. But by the end of the second period, the Bruins captain had already secured his seventh career hat trick. As is the case with just about everything that Bergeron does, he made it all look so easy. Even with a goose egg next to his goal tally entering the night, he knew that he’d eventually light the lamp this season. So did his teammates and his head coach. “Honestly, I think it’s one of those things where I have been in the...
NHL
New York Post

There’s no good reason for Rangers to wait to retire Brad Park’s number

If a reason is needed, beyond the fact that Brad Park is one of the greatest two defensemen in franchise history and thus deserves to have his No. 2 retired and raised to the top of the Garden’s pinwheel ceiling beside his peer, Brian Leetch’s, there is this:. It would...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy