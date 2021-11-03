Embattled Evander Kane spotted at LAX with rumored girlfriend Mara Teigen

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane and his estranged wife, Anna, have dropped their domestic violence restraining orders against each other. Meanwhile, there was more discussion surrounding the Sharks possibly voiding his contract. In other news, Tomas Hertl has spoken once again about his future with the team and the excitement surrounding their success early on in 2021-22. There was also a trade this past week, as Dylan Gambrell was sent to the Ottawa Senators for a 2022 seventh-round draft selection. Last but not least, William Eklund is approaching 10 games played, meaning the team will need to make a decision on whether or not to keep him for the entirety of the season very soon.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO