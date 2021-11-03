CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Eagles Playoff Run Is Back On

By Jared Greenberg
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Philadelphia Eagles just absolutely destroyed the 0-7 Detroit Lions. Yes, I am aware the Lions are the worst team in football. And I know there are some laughing at the title of this article thinking that this is all going to be a huge overreaction. Well it’s not. Yes, if...

www.phlsportsnation.com

Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Two Trades Down, Any More On The Way?

The NFL trade deadline is this Tuesday coming up, November 2nd. The Eagles have already made two moves in trading Zach Ertz and Joe Flacco. With the Eagles clearly struggling and not in a win-now mode it would be beneficial for the team to unload some veterans and acquire more draft capital. Which Eagles could possibly play their last game on Sunday?
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Defense In Good Place As Coordinator Jonathan Gannon Receptive To Criticism, Fletcher Cox Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fletcher Cox made it clear following the Eagles’ loss in Las Vegas that he didn’t like the scheme or how he was utilized. Then last week against the Lions, the defense looked different. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon made some changes in the 44-6 win over the Lions. The Eagles had six sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown on Sunday. Cox says Gannon has been receptive to the criticism and the defense is in a good place. Cox also commented on the trade rumors that were going around before the NFL trade deadline earlier this week. He says he was...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Chargers#Lions#American Football#Patriots#Boston Scott
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Why The Russell Wilson Trade Buzz Might Not Be All Smoke

Jalen Hurts might not be the long term answer at QB for the Eagles. While he’s shown flashes of his potential, he has a career record of 4-8 in 12 career starts. While wins and losses aren’t the end all be all with young quarterbacks, I personally don’t think he’s shown enough to convince me that he is the franchise QB. By the end of this season, I think it’ll be safe to say the sample size will be big enough. Regardless of how Jalen Hurts plays for the rest of the season, the Eagles will and should be in the market for a veteran quarterback this offseason.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

So You’re Telling Me There’s a Chance-What the Eagles Will Need To Do To Pull Off The Upset Against Tom Brady and The Defending Champs.

In my article last week, I wrote about what the Philadelphia Eagles will need to do in order to turn this season around. One key was stealing two of the next three games against the Panthers, Bucs, and Raiders. After this past Sunday, it’s one down, one to go. In what looked like a game we had no chance to win throughout the entire first half, the Eagles came to life late in the game and defeated the Carolina Panthers 21-18. By no means was it a pretty win, but a W is a W. Our defense played great as Darius Slay came up with two picks, Steven Nelson came up with a huge late game pick, and Javon Hargrave continued to show why he’s been the Eagles best defensive player this season.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

An Offense in Need of an Identity

The Eagles came back and escaped Carolina with a win over the weekend. The Eagles trailed 15-6 at the half. The defense was able to hold Carolina to three second half points, while the offense put up a touchdown in the third and fourth quarter. Defense and special teams kept the Eagles in this game. The offense did nothing for most of the game but were able to come up clutch and score in the fourth quarter after a blocked punt. A Steven Nelson interception sealed the deal for the Eagles as they improved to 2-3 on the season.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Quarter Season Awards and Positives

With the newly changed 17 game season, the Eagles are sitting at 2-3 and have officially reached the over 25% mark of the season. While the record is not where the fans were hoping, there are some bright spots on the young season. After riding high on a dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons week 1, the Eagles won just one of the next four. Penalties and lack of consistent play has doomed the Eagles’ record. But with a complete team-effort comeback win against the Carolina Panthers, the Eagles found new wind.
NFL
Delaware Gazette

Severs, Eagles run over Indians

The top-seeded Big Walnut football team put on a show in what could be the final game on its natural grass field, pulling away from ninth-seeded Canal Winchester 38-7 in a Division II, Region 7 quarterfinal Friday night in Sunbury. The field is set to be ripped up and replaced...
SUNBURY, OH
Philadelphia Sports Nation

An NFC East Check-In

The Eagles are heading west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. It will be the Eagles first trip to Vegas and hopefully they can come away with the win. Before we get too much into next week let’s take a look at the NFC East after Week 6 (Feels like this NFL season is flying by).
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

What and Who the Eagles Should be Targeting in the 2022 NFL Draft

What and Who the Eagles Should be Targeting in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Eagles are 2-0 when I don’t predict the outcome of the games for this site, and 0-3 when I do. For the sake of superstition, I’m not going to pick the winner of tomorrow night’s game against the Buccaneers, but at the same time, if they somehow pull out that win against a legitimate Super Bowl contender, I’ll pretty much have no choice but to start taking them seriously again and talk about their games.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Preview- Week 6: Do the Eagles Stand a Chance?

Somehow, the Eagles were able to pull off a miracle and comeback to beat the Panthers last Sunday. Despite multiple turnovers, and quite possibly the worst offensive gameplan we’ve seen in a while, the Eagles scored two touchdowns late in the 2nd half to pull off the 3 point victory. Unfortunately, they have a much stiffer task this coming Thursday against Tom Brady and the Bucs. The Eagles are the home team but are currently 6.5 point underdogs to the visiting Buccaneers. The over/under is 52, so Vegas is expecting points. Let’s detail this game and see where the betting value lies.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Three Predictions For The Eagles Showdown In Vegas

The Eagles head to Las Vegas this Sunday for a 4:25 showdown against the Raiders. Following another tough loss against the defending champion Buccaneers, the Eagles will look to get back on track with a win. The Eagles’ schedule finally starts to lighten up a little bit but you can’t take any game lightly. Here are three predictions for the game tomorrow.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Mocking the Eagles Insane 2022 Draft Capital

The NFL and College Football seasons are both in full swing, and through six weeks the Eagles’ 2022 draft capital is extremely compelling. Between their own first-round pick, the Dolphins’ first, and the Colts’ conditional first, the Eagles would have three of the top nine picks this year. That kind of draft ammunition is practically unprecedented, and while the Colts’ control of Carson Wentz’s snaps and Miami’s potential for a blockbuster trade both have plenty of time to impact that, it’s hard to have asked for a much better result in that regard so far.
NFL
SoJO 104.9

Eagles Trade Joe Flacco Back to Jets

Howie Roseman and Joe Douglas have made a deal, with the Eagles sending veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick that could be a fifth-rounder based on playing time. Remember rookie Zach Wilson has a strained PCL and will miss...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eagles Fly Close to Win Over Buccaneers

This season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the favorites to go all the way to the Super Bowl game and lift the Vince Lombardi trophy. And it wouldn’t be unthinkable considering Tom Brady helped them do just that last season, with his record 7th Super Bowl. That’s more individually than any franchise has.
NFL
Yardbarker

Is Eagles QB Jalen Hurts running out of time?

The time bomb is officially ticking. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves between a rock and a hard place. While patience continues to be preached when it comes to the development of Jalen Hurts, the limit of that sentiment is beginning to be tested. In part, this is because the team...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES RUN OVER, THROUGH AND AROUND THE WOEFUL LIONS!

Boston Scott and Jordan Howard rushed for two touchdowns apiece as the Eagles throttled the Lions 44-6 to improve to 3-5 on the season. The Eagles’ offense looked completely different compared to the one head coach Nick Sirianni and company trotted out during the first seven weeks of the season.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia, PA
Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experience

 https://phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

