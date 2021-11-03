Truett claims 89th District House seat

Special to The Register

Republican Timmy Truett is likely the newest representative of the 89th House District following Tuesday’s Special Election.

Tuesday night votes were tallied in Madison, Jackson and Laurel Counties to determine if Truett (R) or Mae Suramek (D) would replace former Rep. Robert Goforth (R) who resigned earlier this year.

According to uncertified results, Truett won the race by a large margin.

In total, Truett received 3,859 votes, while Suramek received 1,097.

Truett received 2,115 votes in Jackson County, 1,237 in Madison County, and 507 votes in Laurel County.

This high turnout — especially in his home of Jackson County — was something Truett said he was excited for.

“I was told that 1,000 votes would be unattainable, but we were able to get 2,115 votes, and I was honored to get that many (in Jackson County),” Truett told The Register. “In Madison County we also thought it was going to be a challenge to get a 50/50 split and match (Suramek's) vote total, but we were able to surpass that.”

Suramek received 871 votes in her hometown of Madison County, 92 in Laurel County and 134 in Jackson County.

In a post on her campaign’s Facebook page, Suramek stated she had called Truett to concede the race — officially closing the campaign.

“I stand before you tonight, proud of all that we have achieved together,” she wrote in the post. “I stand humbled by the outpouring of support that we have received over these past seven weeks. And I stand grateful. Grateful for the tireless hours you spent volunteering and for the dollars of your hard-earned money that you contributed to our movement. I hope that you know, in the most sincere and genuine way, that I am eternally grateful for everything that each of you have done for me.

“In this ever-polarized world that we live in, I understand that it takes courage to proudly and publicly announce your support for a candidate that many said never stood a chance,” Suramek wrote. “I want each of you to know that I felt it. I felt your energy, and it carried our entire team through this 7-week sprint.”

Suramek and Truett both said Tuesday night they were proud to run honorable campaigns.

“The race will end exactly as it started: two people talking and expressing their shared value of helping make people’s lives easier. I want to wish Representative-Elect Truett the very best of luck as he moves into this new position and, as his constituent, say that I am proud that this race never went negative,” Suramek said. “I think that both campaigns showed that political discourse can be achieved without resorting to personal attacks and insults. And for that, I am truly thankful.”

Truett agreed.

“I would really like to thank Mae for running such a classy, clean race,” Truett told The Register. “Running a clean race was something we talked about early on and we fulfilled that and I really appreciate that. I look forward to, not only working with Republicans, but also Mae and other Democrats.”

He stated he and Suramek already had plans to meet and share ideas which would help the district.

“I am excited to work for the people of Jackson, Laurel and Madison Counties,” he said.

In Madison County, 12%, or 2,057 registered voters, cast their vote in the special election which was held in-person, with the option of early voting and mail in absentee. A total of 17,500 people were eligible to vote across 10 precincts in this election.

According to Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger, this turnout was normal, as the county typically sees anywhere between 10 and 15% turnout in special elections.

It was especially hard, he said, on the campaign and community who only had weeks to prepare.

“It was very rushed,” Barger said.

Despite that, 530 Madison County voters (3%) participated in early voting which ran from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30. On Election Day however, 1,527 (8.7%) showed up to the Russel Acton Folk Center in Berea to cast their vote. Around 60 individuals participated in mail-in absentee voting.

Barger said this was the opposite of what he expected to occur.

The county clerk said he was surprised by the number of in-person voters on Election Day.

“I anticipated heavier turnout for early voting, but it was quite the opposite,” Barger admitted.

The results of election night are not official, according to the Secretary of State Michael Adams. His office will review submitted tallies, advise on corrections if necessary, then provide them to the bipartisan State Board of Elections for certification.