US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses...

